Image copyright @SussexRoyal

The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at a memorial to a South African student, at the post office where she was raped and murdered last month.

Meghan has also personally passed on her condolences to the mother of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The duchess made the visit to "show solidarity" with protesters against gender-based violence, a post on her official Instagram account said.

She is visiting South Africa as part of a 10-day tour of southern Africa.

She has been travelling with her husband, Prince Harry, who is currently in Angola, and her four month-old son Archie.

A post on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple had been following the protests sparked by the University of Cape Town student's death and were "both eager to learn more".

Visiting the site and recognising the women impacted by gender-based violence was "personally important" to the duchess, the post said.

It added that Meghan had taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to "deepen her understanding of the current situation".

A tribute, written on the ribbon in the local language Xhosa, read: "We stand together in this moment. Harry and Meghan, September 26, 2019", according to photos posted by the Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews.

A 42-year old male post office employee has been arrested over the killing of Ms Mrwetyana.

Image copyright Guillem Sartorio/AFP Image caption The murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana sparked protests against gender-based violence in South Africa

It comes amid a recent spike in violence against women which has ignited protests in many areas of South Africa.

Approximately 2,700 women and 1,000 children were murdered by men in the country last year. At least 100 rapes were also reported daily.

Last week, the duchess visited a women and children's centre in South Africa's Nyanga township, where she told an audience of teenage girls she stood with them "as a woman of colour and as your sister".

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Image caption Prince Harry met the Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Saturday

Image copyright Chris Jackson/Getty Images Image caption He was welcomed by a guard of honour as he arrived at the presidential palace

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has met Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the presidential palace in the country's capital, Luanda.

During the visit, Angola's first lady Ana Dias Lourenco spoke to Prince Harry about the Born Free To Shine initiative, which she is spearheading.

The project focuses on preventing HIV/Aids transmission from mothers to babies.