Image caption Allegations of ill treatment began to surface at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in November 2017

A further five members of staff have been suspended at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim, bringing the total to 33.

It follows police investigations into allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients.

These latest precautionary suspensions are a result of further viewing of historical CCTV footage.

The Belfast Health Trust has offered it's "sincere apologies" to patients and families affected.

Those suspended are 17 registered nurses and 16 care assistants.

In a statement to the BBC, the Belfast Health Trust said that staff behaviour "fell significantly below professional standards."

The trust said it accepted that it is a very distressing time for everyone involved.

'Slapping and shoving'

A professional who has been viewing CCTV footage as part of the police investigation said that it is often difficult to watch.

"As there is no audio or sound we have to look carefully at every frame and capture what we see happening before us.

"This can be seeing staff on their phones, sometimes shouting at patients, I have seen slapping and shoving."

They added: "But you also see a different side; how challenging it can be for staff and those who are completely dedicated to looking after those in their care."

There are about 250 nursing staff at the hospital and a total of 350 professionals including nursing, care assistants, therapists and psychiatrists.

The latest suspensions mean the trust is relying on agency and bank staff which is proving to be extremely costly.