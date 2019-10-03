If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Government to set out Brexit plan to MPs

With Boris Johnson's Brexit cards finally on the table, all eyes are on Westminster and Brussels to see whether the prime minister has played a winning hand. MPs are expected to get a first chance to debate the merits of the proposals later. The plan has already won the backing of the Conservatives' allies in Northern Ireland, the DUP, while leading Tory Brexiteer Steve Baker reckons it is "highly likely" to get through the Commons. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says it's "not acceptable", and there has been criticism from other Northern Irish parties, the Scottish Nationalists and Liberal Democrats.

The plan would see Northern Ireland leave the EU's customs union alongside the rest of the UK at the start of 2021, but continue to apply EU legislation relating to agricultural products and other goods, subject to the Northern Ireland Assembly's approval every four years. A "very small number" of physical customs checks would happen away from the border, at business premises or at "other points in the supply chain".

BBC Europe editor Katya Adler says some senior EU diplomats regard the proposals as "better than expected" and have praised both the tone and aspects of the content. But, they add, "we're not there yet". The reaction in Dublin will be key, with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar sounding a sceptical note, while MEPs are expected to outline opposition later. Our Europe editor adds: "No-one I speak to on the EU-side thinks a new Brexit deal can be done in time for the EU leaders summit in mid-October. Few think it possible even by the end of the month."

Trump lashes out over impeachment inquiry

Using strong language, President Donald Trump has accused congressional Democrats of dishonesty - even treason - over their investigations into claims he tried to pressurise the Ukrainian president into interfering in the 2020 US election. Democrats promise a fair inquiry relating to a phone call in which Mr Trump pressed Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic contender Joe Biden and his son, who worked for a Ukrainian gas firm. No evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens has come to light.

After a turbulent few weeks for leaders on either side of the Atlantic, our correspondents weigh up whether things really are as tricky as they seem for Messrs Trump and Johnson.

Asher-Smith wins historic gold at World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith wakes up this morning as world champion - and the first British woman to win a major global sprint title - after romping to victory in the World Athletics Championships 200m final in Doha. Her national record time of 21.88 seconds secured Britain's first gold medal of the games, days after she won silver in the 100m. BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury charts her remarkable rise from the moment she left teachers speechless on sports day at her Kent primary school.

Should you split up before uni?

By Anoushka Dougherty, first-year history student, University of Manchester

It's the summer before the start of university, results are around the corner and the time of home-cooked meals and laundry that appears to do itself is finally ending. But despite the fact that we should be fussing over budgeting and acquiring culinary skills beyond the realms of pasta and Pot Noodle, one of the most stressful decisions surrounding uni for a lot of people is whether or not to remain in their secondary school relationships.

I'm curious about those who are planning to keep their existing partners. Will their relationships survive, or will the romantic possibilities in their new environments be too exciting to turn down?

What the papers say

Thursday's front pages offer varying interpretations of the reaction of EU leaders to Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. The Financial Times reports a "frosty" reception in Brussels, while the Guardian suggests it prompted "dismay" from the EU. The Metro, on the other hand, says the prime minister's plan received a "cautious welcome", while the Daily Telegraph suggests there is huge pressure on Ireland to accept the compromise. The Times says Brussels is keeping the PM guessing by withholding approval for formal negotiations.

Daily digest

Women's pensions High Court to rule on discrimination case

Smacking children Scotland to introduce UK's first ban

Medicines Drug exports restricted 'to protect NHS patients'

Space Force RAF pilot to help launch satellite

Lookahead

10:00 The High Court will rule whether nearly four million women born in the 1950s and 1960s were treated unfairly by the raising of the state pension age.

13:00 Funeral of Libby Squire, the university student who went missing at the start of the year.

On this day

1944 After 63 days of fighting with little outside help, the Polish Home Army surrenders to the occupying Germans. The uprising had begun, on 1 August, when Soviet troops were heard battling on the outskirts of the Polish capital.

