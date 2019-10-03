Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Beech was jailed for 18 years in July after making false claims of abuse

Home Secretary Priti Patel is to order a new inquiry into the Met's widely criticised investigation into allegations of a VIP paedophile ring.

Sparked by false claims made by Carl Beech against politicians and senior military officers, Operation Midland cost £2.5m but led to no arrests.

Beech was later jailed for 18 years for his "malicious" lies and other charges.

Now police watchdog Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary is to be told to review the force.

The Scotland Yard inquiry led to a review by a senior retired High Court judge, Sir Richard Henriques, with his full findings due to be made public on Friday.

However, a summary of his report published in 2016 said that 43 errors were made during Operation Midland.

These included believing the testimony of Beech - who was previously referred to as "Nick" in the media - for too long as well as an officer referring to his claims as being "credible and true".

Sir Richard Henriques' summary added that a culture that alleged victims must be believed was a "major contributing factor" to the investigation's failing.

Met commissioner Cressida Dick, who oversaw the early stages of Operation Midland, has previously rejected demands for a new investigation into the officers involved.

Beech accused former politicians and army and security chiefs of sadistic sexual abuse up to four decades ago.

The 51-year-old, who was described by the sentencing judge as a "manipulative and devious person", also claimed to have seen boys being murdered.

Those falsely accused by Beech, and relatives of some of those who have died since the investigation began, said the effect of his lies had been "incalculable" and they had been victims of "a totally unjustified witch hunt".