Carl Beech was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice, fraud and child sexual offences

A review of Scotland's Yard disastrous inquiry into false allegations of a VIP paedophile ring found warrants to search the homes of the wrongly accused suspects were obtained "unlawfully".

Retired High Court judge Sir Richard Henriques said searches of the homes of three prominent people "should not have taken place".

He has reviewed the Met's investigation into allegations made by Carl Beech.

Beech, 51, from Gloucester, was jailed for 18 years for his false accusations.

Beech, previously known as "Nick" in the media, made false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse against prominent public figures.

The Metropolitan Police spent more than £2m investigating his claims after publically saying they were "credible".

The Met have re-released the first three chapters of the 2016 Henriques report after being criticised for previously publishing a heavily redacted version.

The report also said "there can be no doubt" Labour MP Tom Watson "believed Nick" and "created further pressure upon officers".

Mr Watson said the review "contains multiple inaccuracies" about him and police asked him to "encourage the hundreds of people that came to me with stories of child abuse to report their stories to the police".