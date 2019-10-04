Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has begun legal action against the owners of the Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking.

Documents have been filed on behalf of Prince Harry over the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

His wife Meghan recently launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

It is accused of unlawfully publishing a private letter to her father.

The BBC has not yet established when the allegations date from.

However, Jonny Dymond, the BBC's royal correspondent, says: "The presumption is this goes back to the phone hacking scandal of the early 2000s."

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers (NGN) - the publishers of the Sun and the News of The World - said: "We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex.

"We have no further comment to make at the current time."