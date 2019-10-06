Image caption Dotty and MistaJam at a previous 1Xtra Live event

A 1Xtra Live event in Birmingham has been called off mid-performance due to an "isolated serious incident", organisers said.

The "flagship live music event" at the Arena Birmingham was due to include performances from Aitch, French Montana and Ms Banks.

Footage posted to social media showed at least one fight in the crowd during Saturday night's event.

The BBC said it was working with police to establish what happened.

In a statement, the corporation said: "Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham. We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened."