Extinction Rebellion protesters on the streets of London have been labelled "uncooperative crusties" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The demonstrators - who are demanding action on climate change - should abandon their "hemp-smelling bivouacs" and stop blocking roads, the PM added.

Police have already arrested 280 people in London at the start of two weeks of protests by environmental campaigners.

Mr Johnson made the comments at a book launch on Monday evening.

"I am afraid that the security people didn't want me to come along tonight because they said the road was full of uncooperative crusties and protesters of all kinds littering the road," he said.

"They said there was some risk that I would be egged."

Mr Johnson added protesters could learn from former PM Margaret Thatcher, who he said had taken the issue of greenhouse gases seriously long before activists such as Greta Thunberg were born.

"I hope that when we go out from this place tonight and we are waylaid by importunate nose-ringed climate change protesters, we remind them that she was also right about greenhouse gases."

Extinction Rebellion activists are protesting in cities around the world, including Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney.

On Monday, organisers blockaded key sites in central London, in addition to demonstrating outside government departments.

Some glued and chained themselves to roads and vehicles - those who did so outside Westminster Abbey were later removed by police.

The roads behind Downing Street were blocked throughout the day by protesters, some of whom had erected tents in the street and were sitting down and singing songs together.

Among the group were two girls, Esme, 11, and Rafi, nine, who had taken the day off school to attend the protests.

Their mother Laurie, 41, told the Press Association: "They've already done a spelling test this morning, sat down in the street, so we're not wasting time.

"We've talked about the protests at home and the school knows where they are."

"We're here because we want the world to still be alive when we die," said Rafi.

Extinction Rebellion claims protests in the capital will be five times bigger than similar events in April.

The protests are calling for urgent action on global climate and wildlife emergencies.

What is Extinction Rebellion?

Extinction Rebellion (XR for short) wants governments to declare a "climate and ecological emergency" and take immediate action to address climate change.

It describes itself as an international "non-violent civil disobedience activist movement".

Extinction Rebellion was launched in 2018 and organisers say it now has groups willing to take action in dozens of countries.

In April, the group held a large demonstration in London that brought major routes in the city to a standstill.

