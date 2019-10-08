Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens of people have been arrested around the world

Extinction Rebellion activists have glued themselves to one government department and to the underside of a lorry outside another on a second day of protests in central London.

Police have made more than 300 arrests, and those camped out in Westminster have been ordered to move on.

The prime minister has described the activists as "unco-operative crusties".

But campaigner and TV presenter Chris Packham said they are "the concerned people of the world."

Extinction Rebellion activists are protesting in cities around the world, including Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney, and are calling for urgent action on global climate and wildlife emergencies.

Protesters say they are occupying 11 sites in central London and people have travelled from across the UK to take part in the demonstrations.

The Metropolitan Police said there have been 319 arrests in relation to them since 00:01 BST on Tuesday.

Activists have attached themselves to the underside of a lorry, which is blocking the road outside the Home Office.

The vehicle is parked on Marsham Street, where hundreds of protesters set up camp overnight. One activist climbed on top of the lorry and set up a tent.

There was a large police presence in the area on Tuesday, with pictures showing officers removing activists from the lorry.

Image caption The scene outside the Home Office, as police attempt to move protesters on

Protesters have also glued themselves to the Department for Transport building - a tactic used in similar protests in April.

Two activists have attached themselves to the doors of the building, while others demonstrate outside.

Asked about the PM's description of demonstrators, Mr Packham told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "I was there yesterday. I met farmers, I met teachers, I met scientists, I met lawyers, I met grandparents, I met mothers and fathers, and I met children.

"These are the concerned people of the world."

Mr Johnson had suggested in a speech at a book launch that the demonstrators should abandon their "hemp-smelling bivouacs" and stop blocking roads.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Activists set up tents throughout Westminster, including Horseferry Road

Image caption A food van served porridge to protesters who stayed near to Parliament Square overnight

Protesters who camped in Horseferry Road and Marsham Street, in Westminster, throughout the night were warned that they will be arrested unless they move to nearby Trafalgar Square. Police handed out section 14 notices to tents at around 07:30 BST.

Activists also camped at Smithfield Market overnight, but they say they allowed traders to operate.

Darcy Mitchell, from Bristol, is outside the Home Office with his two-year-old, Manny.

He said he is protesting for his children's future and because of the "millions" of deaths which could be caused by climate change.

'A last resort'

By Becky Morton, BBC News

Behind Parliament Square there are dozens of tents where protesters from Scotland, Cumbria and north-east England have camped overnight.

Mikaela Loach, 21, travelled from Edinburgh on Monday with a friend on a bus organised for protesters.

She says she has attended protests before but this is her first time camping out overnight.

"I was a bit worried about police coming in the middle of the night, but it was a nice atmosphere having people around you that are here for the same cause," she said.

"I've spoken to my local MP, I've taken part in protests, I just feel like I haven't been listened to. This is a last resort," she said.

"I have been changing things in my lifestyle for a long time to try and be more eco-friendly, but I had a realisation that it doesn't matter if I go vegan or zero waste if the government doesn't do anything.

"There need to be big structural changes."

On Monday, organisers blockaded key sites in central London, in addition to demonstrating outside government departments.

Some glued and chained themselves to roads and vehicles - those who did so outside Westminster Abbey were later removed by police.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Extinction Rebellion protesters settled in for the night outside Westminster Abbey

The roads behind Downing Street were blocked throughout the day by protesters, some of whom had erected tents in the street and were sitting down and singing songs together.

Further road closures are expected on Tuesday, with Parliament Street, Great Smith Street and Westminster and Lambeth bridges predicted to be heavily affected.

Extinction Rebellion claims protests in the capital will be five times bigger than similar events in April, which saw more than 1,100 people were arrested.

What is Extinction Rebellion?

Getty Extinction Rebellion facts 2025 year when the group aims for zero carbon emissions

298,000 followers on Facebook

1,130 people arrested over April's London protests

2018year the group was founded Source: BBC Research

Extinction Rebellion (XR for short) wants governments to declare a "climate and ecological emergency" and take immediate action to address climate change.

It describes itself as an international "non-violent civil disobedience activist movement".

Extinction Rebellion was launched in 2018 and organisers say it now has groups willing to take action in dozens of countries.

In April, the group held a large demonstration in London that brought major routes in the city to a standstill.

Read more here.