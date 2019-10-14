A British man jailed for prolific sex crimes against Malaysian children has been found stabbed to death in prison.

Richard Huckle, from Ashford, Kent, abused up to 200 children. Police found more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos of his assaults.

In 2016, he was given 22 life sentences after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse of children aged between six months and 12 years, between 2006 and 2014.

It is understood he was attacked in his cell at Full Sutton Prison near York.