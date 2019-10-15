UK government halts arms export licences to Turkey
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The UK government is to suspend arms export licences to Turkey amid concerns over its military operation in northern Syria, Downing Street has said.
Speaking in the Commons, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would keep its exports to Turkey under "very careful and continual review".
The Turkish offensive, which began last week, aims to push Kurdish-led forces from the border region.
Dozens of civilians have been killed in the operation so far.