The security relationship between the UK and Pakistan is helping to keep British people safe, the Duke of Cambridge has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an army dog training school on the last day of their tour of Pakistan.

A number of UK troops are currently based at the centre in Islamabad, which is modelled on a British programme.

Prince William said "what happens here in Pakistan directly correlates to what happens in the streets of the UK".

He said: "The fact that we're here today and witnessing UK-Pakistani security working together shows you how important it is."

A number of past UK terror plots have been linked to Pakistan.

The duke added: "We're involved with the Pakistanis for a very good reason. It will actually keep people safe back in the UK."

Dogs are trained to identify explosives at the school, which is based on the UK's Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

The couple walked golden Labrador puppies Sky and Salto, which are being trained as search dogs.

Prince William said: "The whole week we've been hearing about security in Pakistan and it's really brought home to Catherine and I the importance of the relationship between the UK and Pakistan."

However, a planned visit to a Pakistani military post in the Khyber region near the border with Afghanistan was called off after a flight carrying the royal couple was delayed by thunderstorms.

The RAF Voyager twice attempted landings in Islamabad on Thursday evening before turning back. The duke and duchess spent the night in Lahore before returning to the Pakistani capital on Friday morning.

The royal couple have also highlighted education and the impact of climate change during their four-day tour.

The trip was organised at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Pakistan government hopes it will boost the country's image as a tourist and business destination, after decades of unrest.