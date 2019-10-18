Becoming mother has been 'struggle', says Meghan

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Not many people have asked if I'm OK," says Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex has admitted it was a "struggle" becoming a new mother amid intense media scrutiny.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and gave birth to their son Archie this year.

Speaking in an ITV documentary, the duchess referred to her life under the spotlight "on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed".

She added: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both interviewed by Tom Bradby during their recent tour of southern Africa.

Asked how she was coping, Meghan said: "Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know?

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot..."

The duchess added: "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK..."

When asked if it would be fair to say it had "really been a struggle", Meghan said: "Yes."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The duke and duchess visited southern Africa last month with their son Archie

The documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV on Sunday at 21:00 BST.

Prince Harry described the memories surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 as "a wound that festers".

On the tour, the prince visited an anti-landmine project championed by his mother in Angola and told ITV it had been "emotional" to trace her footsteps.

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry visited a landmine project championed by his late mother during the trip

As the tour ended, the duke and duchess both brought legal actions against the press.

Meghan sued the Mail on Sunday over a claim that it unlawfully published one of her private letters.

Harry filed his own proceedings at the High Court against the owners of the Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking.