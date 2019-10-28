A British man has been arrested in Kazakhstan for reportedly killing an 18-month-old girl at a hotel.

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with police in the country after the man was detained in Almaty in the south east of the country.

Local media reported he was suspected of beating the British girl to death at the Intercontinental Hotel in the city on Thursday.

The girl's mother ran into the lobby screaming for help, Astana TV reported.

The broadcaster said an ambulance crew resuscitated the toddler, but she died later in hospital.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are in contact with the police in Kazakhstan following the death of a British child and the arrest of a British man in Almaty."