Four male British soldiers have been charged with "disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind" over an alleged sexual assault of a female soldier this year.

Two others have been charged with failing to prevent or report the incident.

Allegations of a sexual assault first came to light in April.

The incident, which prompted a complaint from a female soldier, is believed to have taken place during military training in the UK.

At the time of the alleged assault the then defence secretary, Gavin Williamson, said he was "horrified" by the allegations.

He ordered an urgent Ministry of Defence review into inappropriate behaviour in the UK's armed forces with a view to "stamping it out."

The review found a "significant number" of military personnel have experienced "bullying, discrimination and harassment, including sexual".

The chief of the general staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, previously released a video message saying inappropriate behaviour was "downright unacceptable".

He said: "We hold ourselves to a higher level of behaviour... and any behaviour that falls shorts of that high standard - we cannot and we will not tolerate."

None of the soldiers has been named following the incident.