Corbyn makes election pitch against 'corrupt system'

Image copyright Getty Images

It's the day the UK was due to leave the European Union. But, when Jeremy Corbyn talks of a "once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country" later, it will be a general election - rather than Brexit - on his mind.

He will launch Labour's campaign ahead of the 12 December poll with a pitch to "rebuild" public services and tackle "tax dodgers, dodgy landlords, bad bosses and big polluters".

Boris Johnson, who wanted Brexit to happen today, blames his Labour rival for the delay.

In campaign visits later, the prime minister is expected to focus on Brexit, before moving on to domestic priorities concerning schools, hospitals and crime. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, meanwhile, is campaigning as a "candidate to be prime minister".

The Conservatives will fight the election without Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, who says the abuse MPs receive is having a "clear impact" on her family. More than 50 candidates across all parties are standing down. Here's our rundown.

Twitter to ban all political advertising

Twitter is to ban political advertising worldwide, with chief executive Jack Dorsey saying the reach of such messages "should be earned, not bought". It represents "yet another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives", according to the US president's campaign manager.

However, Democrat Hillary Clinton argues it is "the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world". As BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg points out, many political campaign ads are produced in the hope they will be spread virally. Our round-up offers a taste of the UK parties' social media campaigning - free and paid for - in the 24 hours after the Commons agreed the election date.

Has Banksy been photographed at work?

A book is claiming to show the famously elusive artist Banksy creating works at various locations. Its author and photographer Steve Lazarides certainly ought to have had the necessary access to the Bristol graffiti art pioneer. He worked with him for "11 glorious years", including as his agent, driver and gallerist. Our report features some of Lazarides' photos from Banksy - Captured. There is a catch, though. None of them show the subject's face.

How to have an offence-free Halloween

By BBC Newsbeat

Gone are the days of dressing as a witch or pumpkin, now it's all about showing off how savvy your pop-culture knowledge is. But we're also living in a time where outrage is only a click away, and the potential for outfits to offend is higher than ever.

For example, it's been claimed that Hannibal Lecter costumes mock mental illness, Day of the Dead outfits are cultural appropriation and politically-themed costumes always have the potential to spark arguments. Luckily for you, we've come up with some politically sound fancy dress ideas so you don't have to.

What the papers say

For several papers, the general election is already the main story. The Times describes an "exodus of moderate Tory MPs" ahead of the December 12 poll, although the Daily Telegraph says the Conservatives could be boosted by the Brexit Party withdrawing candidates. The Daily Mail has polling suggesting Boris Johnson is more trusted on the NHS than his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, even as the Daily Mirror says the Conservative leader will open the health service to US "profiteers" in a "desperate scramble" for a trade deal. Others focus on the report into the Grenfell Tower fire. The i reports demands for London's fire chief Dany Cotton to "resign now". The Metro sums up the position of the top brass as "hiding behind heroes".

