British nationals are among 33 people injured after a bus travelling from Paris to London overturned in northern France.

The Flixbus vehicle rolled on to its side as it took an exit near Amiens on the A1 motorway, France's busiest route, on Sunday morning, AFP reports.

Four people were seriously injured and 29 others sustained light injuries, according to a police statement.

Those injured were from eight nations, including 11 passengers from Britain.

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with French authorities following the incident.

"We will do all we can to assist any British people who need our help," a spokeswoman said.

The British embassy in France confirmed British nationals were involved in the incident.

Of the remaining injured, 13 are believed to be French, three from the United States, two from Spain, and one each from Australia, the Netherlands, Romania and Russia.