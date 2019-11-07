Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall visited a farmers' market with her husband, Prince Charles, on Wednesday afternoon

The Duchess of Cornwall has pulled out of a memorial event due to a chest infection, Clarence House has said.

The 72-year-old was due to visit Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A spokeswoman said Camilla was "told by her doctor" to cancel her engagements as the infection had "got progressively worse over the last few days".

The duchess also missed an event on Wednesday due to the illness.

She and the Prince of Wales were pictured on a visit to a farmers' market in west London earlier that day.

But the duchess was forced to cancel her scheduled appearance at a gala dinner in London to mark the 200-year anniversary of Prince Albert's birth.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood with veterans during a rendition of the Last Post during their visit to Westminster Abbey

Members of the royal family have been taking part in memorial events ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

On Thursday, Camilla, who is patron of the Poppy Factory, had been due to attend the 91st Westminster remembrance event for the first time.

It is thought the event would have been her first public outing alongside the couple without her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid their respects to servicemen and women who have died in conflicts by planting tiny crosses in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camilla joined the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge for the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph last year

About 70.000 small crosses have been erected by regiments and military units since the tradition began in 1928.

On Sunday, the Queen will lead senior royals in paying tribute to those who have lost their lives in armed conflict during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.