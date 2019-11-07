Meghan swaps baby stories with military parents

Image copyright PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son, Archie, is beginning to crawl and has his first two teeth, his parents have said.

Meghan Markle told stories about the six-month-old's development while visiting military families in Windsor.

She was a "normal mum" discussing weaning and crawling, said one mother.

Meanwhile Prince Harry praised military families, saying: "I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much as they change so quickly."

The royal couple met families from the Welsh Guards, Coldstream Guards and Household Cavalry on Wednesday at a coffee morning on an Army housing estate.

Meghan spoke about Archie's teething as she bent down to greet children outside Windsor's Broom Farm Community Centre.

She smiled at one toddler, who was holding a flower for her, and said: "Yes. Look at all your good teeth."

"Archie just got two teeth. Two tiny ones, right there," she added, pointing to the middle of her own bottom row.

Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, spoke to the duchess.

"My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend," Ms Thompson said.

Most of the Coldstream Guards are on exercise in Kenya, while a large proportion of the Welsh Guards are coming to the end of a deployment to the Falklands.

Harry, who spent a decade serving as an Army officer, spoke of his admiration for military families.

"It's unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that," he said.

Archie came with his parents on their official tour of southern Africa last month, where he met Archbishop Demond Tutu.