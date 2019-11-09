Image copyright PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reunite for the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance.

They will join the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at the Royal Albert Hall to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflicts.

It will be their first appearance as a group since Harry and Meghan told ITV they were struggling with public life.

The annual event will also be attended by servicemen and women.

It comes ahead of the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in central London on Sunday, which will also be attended by senior members of the Royal Family.

Saturday's event marks 75 years since notable battles of 1944, including Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, D-Day and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces.

It will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)and pay tribute to the RFA Mounts Bay, which delivered supplies and aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian this year.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The four royals have not been seen publicly together since the ITV documentary aired last month

The ceremony will be hosted by the Royal British Legion, and commemorates all those who lost their lives in conflicts.

It will also be attended by the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

In interviews aired in October, the Sussexes both said they were struggling with the intense scrutiny from elements of the British tabloid press.

Prince Harry also responded to reports of a rift between him and his brother William, by saying they were on "different paths".