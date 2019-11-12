If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright EPA

Clinton attacks timing of UK's Russia report

A report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics is not due to be published until after the general election. Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has told the BBC she thinks this decision was "inexplicable and shameful", adding that voters "deserve" to see its findings beforehand.

But Chancellor Sajid Javid said the timetable was "perfectly normal" because of the sensitive nature of the document, compiled by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee. Labour disagrees, with shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry calling the decision on timing "clearly politically motivated".

The report was completed in March and handed to Downing Street in October. So what might be in it? We take a look.

Northern England floods: Cobra committee meets

With 39 flood warnings in place in northern England and more than 1,000 homes having been evacuated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the emergency committee Cobra.

Doncaster Council has called for people to leave the village of Fishlake, but farmers there say they cannot, as they need to care for their livestock.

More rain is forecast and an emergency appeal for "displaced" families has raised almost £50,000. Here's how people in Fishlake are helping each other.

General election 2019: Labour promises free jobs retraining

There's a month to go until the general election on 12 December. In its latest announcement, Labour is promising to spend an extra £3bn a year to give free access to vocational training for up to 300,000 adults annually. The Conservatives have a National Retraining Scheme for those wanting to update their skills, while the Liberal Democrats are pledging a £10,000 "skills wallet" for each adult.

Meanwhile, the row over spending plans continues. The Conservatives have called Labour's proposals "reckless", but Labour says this is "fake news".

And a Lib Dem candidate has stepped down over racist and homophobic tweets posted 10 years ago.

Here's what happened on the campaign trail on Monday. Plus, amid all the detail and developments, try our really simple guide to the election.

Vaping 'nearly killed' teenager

Teenager Ewan Fisher almost died after suffering a catastrophic reaction in his lungs while vaping, his doctors say. Health bodies advise that using e-cigarettes is 95% safer than smoking tobacco. But Ewan tells the BBC that vaping "basically ruined me". Here's his story.

General election: The towns likely to be barometers

By Duncan Leatherdale

Bishop Auckland is a Labour town. It has been since 1918 apart from four years in the 1930s when it was seized by the Liberal Nationals, who later merged into the Conservative Party.

But that could change on 12 December.

Labour losing this town deep in its industrial heartlands would once have been unthinkable but the once safe seat can no longer be guaranteed.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's much reaction to Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's decision not to put up candidates in seats held by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election. The Daily Telegraph calls the move a "retreat", while the Guardian reports on Tories urging Mr Farage to give them a "free run" at Labour-held target constituencies. But the Daily Mirror calls the decision an election "stitch-up". Elsewhere, the Daily Star says the creator of TV school drama Grange Hill has asked the BBC to bring back the show to tackle the dangers of knife crime and online bullying.

Image copyright Getty Images

Why being kind could make you live longer

