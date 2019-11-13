If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

General election 2019: Labour pledges to outspend Tories on the NHS

With 29 days to go until the general election, Labour is laying out its spending plans for the NHS in England. If it wins, it is promising to spend £155bn a year on it by 2023-24 - £6bn more than the Conservatives promised last year.

But the Conservatives have responded that, as Labour wants to reduce the working week to 32 hours, this would eat into funding, because of the need to take on more staff. Here are 11 charts on why the NHS is an important battleground during the election.

Brexit is also on the agenda today. Conservative leader Boris Johnson, who is promising to get it done by 31 January if he wins on 12 December, will say - in his first major speech of the campaign - that any more "groundhoggery" will damage the economy. But Labour argues the PM's deal with the EU is flawed and is promising another referendum. Read our guide to where the parties stand on Brexit.

In other news, ex-cabinet minister David Gauke, whom Mr Johnson expelled from the Conservative parliamentary party, is standing as an independent. And the party has suspended a number of members over allegations of Islamophobic social media posts.

The Green Party has said it would create a "carbon chancellor" to reduce emissions. The Liberal Democrats are proposing £500m for youth services to tackle knife crime. And the SNP says it is the only party that can "lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street".

Floods: Army to help

The Army is being brought in to help areas of northern England hit by flooding. The PM says 100 personnel will go to South Yorkshire, following criticism from Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who said the situation should be declared a "national emergency".

With more than 1,000 properties having been evacuated, what are the factors making the floods so damaging?

Clinton 'under enormous pressure' to run again for president

What's it like to lose an election to Donald Trump? According to Hillary Clinton, she thinks "all the time" about what she might have done differently had she entered the White House. And, she adds, a lot of people are putting her under pressure to run again. But will she? Here's what Mrs Clinton says.

'The recurring nightmare of my daughter's anorexia'

At one point, Emma Brown was stealing thousands of pounds from her father, spending the money in her favourite restaurants. Driving her behaviour was a debilitating eating disorder that eventually cost Emma her life.

"I probably single-handedly funded the development of restaurants in Cambridge," said her father Simon, half-jokingly. "She'd spend maybe £200 a day going from one to the other."

No longer able to bear the financial burden of Emma's persistent spending, her parents eventually made a decision few could imagine having to make: going to the police about their child.

What the papers say

On the election, the Daily Mirror focuses on Labour's NHS plans, which it says will try to "repair the damage" caused by "a decade of Tory austerity". But the Times and the Daily Express lead on an opinion poll showing a 14-point lead for the Conservatives. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail marks the death of Lord Bramall, the former chief of the Armed Forces, who was falsely accused in 2014 of child sexual abuse, calling him a "hero who died without justice". And the Sun says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the Queen's traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham.

