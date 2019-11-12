Ex-Armed Forces head Lord Bramall dies aged 95

Image copyright PA

Former chief of the Armed Forces Lord Bramall has died at the age of 95.

The Normandy D-Day veteran, who oversaw the Falklands campaign, retired from the House of Lords in 2013.

He was falsely accused in 2014 of child sexual abuse by the paedophile fantasist Carl Beech.

He was too ill to attend the trial of Beech in person earlier this year. Beech was later jailed for making the false allegations.

Lord Bramall's wife died in 2015 before detectives announced they were not charging him.

A field marshal and baron, Lord Bramall served during the Normandy landings and commanded UK land forces between 1976 and 1978.

He become chief of the general staff - the professional head of the Army - in 1979, and in 1982 he oversaw the Falklands campaign.

Later that year he became chief of the defence staff - the most senior officer commanding the UK's armed forces - and served until 1985.

He went on to have a 26-year career in the House of Lords.

'Inspirational'

Lord Bramall - known to his family and friends as Dwin, from his first name Edwin - spoke out in the House of Lords against the involvement of the UK in the Iraq war.

During a debate in 2004, he said: "We really should know by now that, unlike naked aggression, terrorism cannot be defeated by massive military means, but by concentrating more on the twin pillars of competent protection and positive diplomacy."

He also spoke out against the UK's nuclear missiles, telling the Lords in 2007 that abandoning Trident "could be seen as a bold and striking decision intended to show that the country is resolved to return to the position of moral and ethical standards for which it was once widely recognised".

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament praised Lord Bramall over his comments.

Also paying tribute was former defence minister Tobias Ellwood, who tweeted that Lord Bramall was an "inspirational leader".

Former RAF navigator John Nichol added: "A more decent, professional, dedicated soldier you could not hope to meet. He was a great man and a loyal servant to this nation. RIP sir."

Meanwhile Conservative parliamentary candidate Nigel Evans focused on the impact of the false allegations, tweeting: "I trust more than a few people will hang their heads in shame following this news. He deserved so much better from the police. RIP Lord Bramall."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she was "very sad" to learn of the death of Lord Bramall.

"I met him recently to apologise personally for the great damage the Metropolitan Police investigation into Carl Beech's false allegations has had on him and his family," she said in a statement.

"I was struck by his selflessness and generosity in the issues he wanted to discuss, focusing on a desire to ensure the lessons from Operation Midland had been learnt by the Met.

"It was very humbling to be in his company and hear first-hand his experience.

"He was a great man, a brilliant soldier and leader, and much-loved family man. He was a true gentleman and will be hugely missed."

The BBC's home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani said Lord Bramall's last years were "dominated" by Operation Midland, the Metropolitan Police's probe into Beech's false claims.

Lord Bramall, a father-of-two, thumped the desk and called the allegations "ridiculous" when he was questioned by police in 2015.

Footage of his police interview, which happened weeks after his home was raided, was played at Beech's trial.

"I am absolutely astonished, amazed and bemused," Lord Bramall said in that interview.

"I find it incredible that anybody should believe that someone of my career standing, integrity, should be capable of any of these things, including things like torture - unbelievable."