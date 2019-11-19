If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Hong Kong university stand-off enters third day

With about 100 protesters still barricaded inside Hong Kong's Polytechnic University, there appears to be no immediate resolution to one of the biggest flare-ups since anti-government protests began in June. While younger demonstrators were allowed to leave without being arrested, police have so far foiled three attempts by protesters to escape from the campus. Those still inside face 10 years in prison if they are convicted of rioting. Hong Kong's leader - chief executive Carrie Lam - has called on the remaining protesters to surrender and "come out peacefully".

What's at stake for Hong Kong as the protests become increasingly violent? Paul Adams reports. Or you can find out more about the protests in 100 or 500 words. We've also got a timeline which traces the roots of the dispute back to April.

Attenborough: World 'changing habits' on plastic

Sir David Attenborough, whose BBC series Blue Planet II has been credited with lifting awareness of plastic pollution, has said he believes people are "shifting" their behaviour. Collecting an award for the programme at the international think tank Chatham House, the broadcaster and naturalist said people were changing their habits and "waking up to what we've done to the planet". Blue Planet showed how plastic items - estimated to total more than 150 million tonnes - are drifting in the world's oceans and causing the deaths of one million birds and 100,000 sea mammals each year.

Greens launch manifesto with net zero carbon pledge

The Green Party of England and Wales is publishing its policies for the general election later, with a pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2030. The party - which is standing in 369 seats - also says it will increase NHS funding, hold a referendum on the UK's EU membership and give 16-year-olds the vote.

Elsewhere in the general election campaign:

Now that candidates for the 12 December poll have been confirmed, you can find who's standing in your area here. And, as the parties clash over tax, Helen Miller of the Institute for Fiscal Studies answers the question how much are people paying?

'Why economists get things wrong'

By Szu Ping Chan, Business reporter

Today, trust in economists is barely above that of politicians.

But Prof Esther Duflo of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who recently won the Nobel Prize in economics alongside her MIT colleague and husband Prof Abhijit Banerjee, and Harvard's Prof Michael Kremer, has certainly come off the fence in a new book that hits out at some of economists' prized myths.

In Good Economics for Hard Times, Profs Duflo and Banerjee grapple with how to deal with some of the 21st Century's biggest challenges, and argue that economists are more important than ever in today's polarised world.

What the papers say

The fallout from Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis continues to dominate the front pages. The Daily Mail and the Times both lead with stories about the prince losing high-profile corporate backers for his charity work as a result of his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Daily Express says the Duke of York has the Queen's backing, and that he regrets not expressing sympathy for the victims of Epstein's abuse. Elsewhere, the Guardian leads on fears among NHS bosses that staff shortages are putting patient safety at risk. See what else is in Tuesday's papers in our full review.

Lookahead

11:00 The Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin is consecrated as the first black female bishop in the Church of England.

20:00 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head in ITV's election debate.

On this day

1995 Britain's first National Lottery draw is shown live on BBC One.

