Prince Andrew 'not a role model for students'

University of Huddersfield students calling for the Duke of York to be sacked from his role as chancellor say he is "not the sort of role model" to represent them.

Tristan Smith accused Prince Andrew of failing to show integrity in a BBC Newsnight interview about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He said the prince should not be in a position of "authority and respect".

The prince has stood by his decision to speak out, despite a fierce backlash.

On Monday, the Huddersfield students' union panel passed a motion to lobby the prince to resign as their chancellor, following a campaign launched by Mr Smith.

The university has since said that it listens to its students' views and will "now be consulting with them over the coming weeks".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince Andrew on Epstein: 'There was no indication, absolutely no indication'

Speaking on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on Tuesday, Mr Smith criticised the prince over his friendship with US financier Epstein - who took his own life in August while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in the US.

He accused the Queen's third child of "trying to dismiss" the row and failing to recognise Epstein's victims.

Mr Smith said: "It seems very unreasonable, I think, that we would value students going out into the world with integrity, with morals, with upstanding reputations - and then that not being reflected in our chancellor's behaviour and his statements, which I've found to be very upsetting."

He said the prince did not represent the characteristics that he would like to see in a chancellor, including integrity, compassion and "the ability to make a stand".

Asked to address the prince directly, Mr Smith added: "All of these things I would like them to be the values that my institution upholds.

"And as someone who represents my institution, it does let me down that I feel that you're not expressing those values right now."

Fellow undergraduate Margaux Haime said: "It's very serious and important allegations that have been made and it feels like the university is not acting on them.

"If it was any other person I feel like they would have. It could have been a member of staff, a student, any one of us - there would have been immediate actions."

This is not the first time students have tried to remove the prince from his post at the university.

In September, Huddersfield Labour Students (HLS) called for him to resign over his "blasé" attitude to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The university stood by the prince on that occasion.

His BBC interview, which aired on Saturday, followed allegations by Virginia Giuffre, known at the time as Virginia Roberts, who claims the prince had sex with her on three occasions - the first when she was aged 17.

Prince Andrew has "categorically" denied having had sexual contact with her.