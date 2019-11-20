Euromillions £105m jackpot won by UK ticket-holder

Image copyright Getty Images

A UK ticket-holder has won the full £105m Euromillions jackpot.

The winning numbers picked were 8, 10, 15, 30 and 42, with 4 and 6 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.

It is the sixth EuroMillions jackpot won by a UK ticket-holder this year, and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the first National Lottery draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, urged players to check their tickets to "see if they have won big".

Another player also became a millionaire by matching the "Millionaire Maker" code ZMSF62402.

The win comes a month after a UK ticket-holder claimed a record £170m EuroMillions jackpot, making them Britain's richest ever lottery winner and earning them a place on the Sunday Times' Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

That followed a £123m win in June, a £38m win in April, a £71m win in March and a £115m win in January.

Before October's jackpot, the biggest UK winners were a couple from from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161m in July 2011.

'It doesn't really sink in'

Image copyright Jamie Heavens

This week the National Lottery celebrated 25 years since the first draw on 19 November 1994.

To mark the occasion, the BBC spoke to Jamie Heavens, a roofer from Bournemouth, who became a millionaire at the age of 22, about what it is like to win such a sum overnight.

"It doesn't really sink in until the money hits your account. There's a sense of relief that you can go and do what you want to do," he said.

"People think I'm minted - that I'm cash rich and can just go and buy what I want every day. But it's not like that."