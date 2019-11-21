Quiz: How do your morals compare?
- 21 November 2019
Take our quiz and find out how in step you are with the morals and social views of the rest of the UK.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
The quiz uses data from a survey, What We Think is Right and Wrong in 2019, commissioned by the BBC from Com Res.
A representative sample of 3,655 the UK population aged 16 or over were surveyed between 16 and 28 May 2019.
Data has been weighted by age, gender, region, ethnicity and faith.