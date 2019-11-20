Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties

The Duke of York is stepping back from royal duties for the "foreseeable future" due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew said his links with the convicted sex offender had become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family.

In a statement, he said he deeply sympathised with Epstein's victims and "everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure".

It comes as the duke has faced a growing backlash after a BBC interview.

Earlier, a letter written to the Times newspaper by Buckingham Palace cast doubt on when the duke first met Epstein.

The 2011 letter says they met in the early 1990s, not in 1999 as Prince Andrew said in his BBC interview.

BT also became the latest in a series of organisations to distance themselves from Prince Andrew, following the interview.

In a statement, BT said it had been working with iDEA - which helps people develop digital, business and employment skills - since 2017 but "our dealings have been with its executive directors not its patron, the Duke of York".

"In light of recent developments we are reviewing our relationship with the organisation and hope that we might be able to work further with them, in the event of a change in their patronage," a spokeswoman said.