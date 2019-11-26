If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright PA Media

Chief Rabbi attacks Labour on anti-Semitism

The UK's chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, claims "the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety" at the prospect of a Labour election victory, while accusing the party of failing to address anti-Jewish racism in its ranks. In a Times article, he urges people to vote with their conscience. However, Labour insists it is taking robust action, with a spokesman calling leader Jeremy Corbyn "a lifelong campaigner against anti-Semitism". Later, he is launching a "race and faith manifesto", which would see an educational trust established to ensure schoolchildren learned about injustice, the role of the British Empire and ways to address the legacy of slavery.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party's plans for benefits could take child poverty levels to a 60-year high of 34% by 2023-4, according to think tank the Resolution Foundation. None of the main UK parties' plans will reduce the current proportion of 29.6%, it says. A Tory spokesman insists there are 750,000 fewer children in poverty since the party came into government.

In other election news:

Body found in search for Briton missing in Australia

Australian police say they have found a man's body in a creek close to where British man Aslan King went missing during a camping trip. The body is yet to be formally identified but police believe it is the 25-year-old who went missing near Princetown, in Victoria, on Saturday. Authorities say Mr King was with friends when he hit his head on the ground, suffered a "medical episode" and ran into surrounding bushland. An illustrator from Brighton, he relocated to Australia two weeks ago.

Black Friday 'all hype'

Anyone who opens one of the innumerable Black Friday emails in their inbox this week might already suspect it: The imported US festival of shopping - synonymous with people falling over each other to carry massive TVs to supermarket checkouts - is "all hype", consumer group Which? claims. Out of 83 products the organisation tracked last year, just four were cheaper than at other times. Some 60% had been the same price - or cheaper - in the previous six months. Retailers insist shoppers get some of the year's best deals but Which? advises to do your research before shelling out. Our report lists its top tips.

'Why was our son left starving for five days?'

By Sophie Hutchinson, health correspondent, BBC News

An investigation into the death of a young, autistic man - left starving and desperately thirsty in hospital while waiting for a delayed operation - is to be reviewed. Mark Stuart spent five days in agony and died following a catalogue of failings by NHS staff.

It's four years since Richard and Janet Stuart scattered their son's ashes at his favourite swimming spot at Windermere, Cumbria. "I feel so guilty that I didn't raise the roof," says Richard. "I just sit on the end of the jetty and say, 'I'm sorry, Mark.'"

Read the full story

The headlines make grim reading for the main party leaders. While the Times's lead carries the chief rabbi's comments that Jeremy Corbyn is "not fit for high office", the Daily Mail's take is that the "soul of our nation is at stake". The Daily Mirror, however, contrasts "Labour's care revolution" with a Conservative approach it sums up as: "Boris snubs elderly". Meanwhile, the Guardian quotes Grime artist Stormzy saying: "Boris Johnson is a sinister man". The Financial Times avoids national politics by focusing on Uber losing its licence to operate in London. Or as the Metro has it: "Taxi for Uber!"

Lorry deaths Further arrest in case of 39 found in Essex

Trump impeachment White House aides can be made to testify

Hong Kong Chinese media attempts to downplay election results

'Thanksgiving Four' Claims Google fired workers for "speaking out"

Image copyright Getty Images

09:30 Health Protection Scotland is to publish figures showing infection rates among children in Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital's cancer wards after it emerged two children died there in 2017.

11:00 A High Court insolvency petition is due to be heard against model and TV personality Katie Price.

1983 An armed gang steals gold bullion worth more than £25m from the Brinks Mat warehouse, near London's Heathrow Airport.

