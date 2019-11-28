Image copyright EPA Image caption Virginia Giuffre, centre, alleges she was trafficked to London in 2001

The Met Police has defended its decision not to investigate a claim of trafficking by Prince Andrew's accuser.

Virginia Giuffre says the force failed to check her allegation that she had been trafficked to London in 2001 by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The force said it stands by its decision that it was "not the appropriate authority" to investigate the American woman's claims.

The prince has always denied any sexual contact or relationship with her.

Ms Giuffre - then called Virginia Roberts - has claimed she was forced to have sex with the prince three times between 2001 - when she was 17 - and 2002, in London, New York and Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Buckingham Palace has described the allegations as "false and without any foundation", stating: "Any suggestion of impropriety with under-age minors" by the duke was "categorically untrue".

Commander Alex Murray said that after taking legal advice, "it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK".

The Met reviewed that decision in August after Epstein took his own life in US custody while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Commander Murray said that "our position remains unchanged".

The Duke of York has stepped back from royal duties because the Epstein scandal has become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family.

He said he deeply sympathised with sex offender Epstein's victims and everyone who "wants some form of closure".

The duke has faced a growing backlash following an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis about his friendship with the US financier.

Companies he has links with, such as BT and Barclays, have joined universities and charities in distancing themselves from him.

In a statement, the duke said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required".

During his Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew said he could not recall ever meeting Ms Giuffre and said that on the night she claims they first met that he went to Pizza Express in Woking and then returned home.

He sought to cast doubt on her testimony claiming that he was "profusely sweating" in a nightclub, saying that a medical condition at the time meant he could not perspire.

BBC Panorama is due to broadcast an hour-long programme which features an interview with Virginia Giuffre on Monday, 2 December.

It will also look at another of the duke's friends, Ghislaine Maxwell, investigating her alleged links to the Epstein scandal.