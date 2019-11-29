London Bridge: What we know so far

Image copyright Alexander Carr Image caption Police are responding to the stabbing "as though it is terror-related"

A man has been detained and a number of people are believed to have been injured in an incident at London Bridge.

What happened?

The Met Police officers were called to a stabbing at premises near the bridge in central London just before 14:00 GMT.

Videos on social media appear to show several people dressed in plain-clothes surrounding a man on the floor who then disperse before the man is shot by an armed police officer.

London Ambulance Service has declared a "major incident" and have a number of crews at the scene.

What do police say?

Scotland Yard has tweeted to say officers are "responding to this incident as though it is terror-related".

"One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible," the force added.

Earlier, the Met said it had detained a man and said a number of people were believed to have been injured.

What did witnesses see?

BBC reporter John McManus said he saw a group of men involved in a fight on the bridge. Police then arrived and shots were fired, he said.

Witnesses described armed police arriving at the scene and shooting a man and said they saw a man on the ground, holding a knife.

Amanda Hunter said she was on a bus on the bridge when she looked out the window and saw "three police officers going over to a man".

"Then one of the police officers shot him," she said. "It appeared there was something in his hand, she said, but couldn't be certain what it was."

Her fellow passengers were in "shock" she said, "because it happened so quickly".

Noa Bodner, who works in a restaurant on London Bridge, said staff and customers were moved away from doors and windows.

"There was a rush of people coming in, and then everybody basically dived under the table," she said.