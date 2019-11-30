Image copyright Other

One of the people stabbed to death in Friday's attack at London Bridge has been named as University of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt.

He was one of two people killed when 28-year-old Usman Khan launched the attack at a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation.

Khan, who had been jailed over a terror plot, was shot dead by police after members of the public restrained him.

Mr Merritt was described by his father on Twitter as a "beautiful spirit".

A woman who died in the attack - declared by officers as a terrorist incident - has not yet been named. Three others were injured.

Mr Merritt was a course coordinator for Learning Together, a prisoners' rehabilitation programme that was hosting the conference at Fishmongers' Hall at the north end of London Bridge.

Khan had been one of dozens of people - including students and offenders - at the event.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack is believed to have started inside Fishmongers Hall at 13:58 GMT on Friday, before continuing onto London Bridge itself, where Khan was shot by armed officers.

Khan was known to the authorities, having been convicted of a terrorism offence in 2012. He was released from prison on licence in December 2018, Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said.

Police believe Khan had acted alone, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

NHS chief executive Simon Stevens said three victims remained in hospital following the attack - two in a stable condition and one with less serious injuries.

Police are carrying out a search, believed to be linked to Khan, at flats in Stafford, close to the town centre.

Staffordshire Police's Deputy Ch Con, Nick Baker, said it was "vitally important everyone remains alert but not alarmed".

The Met Police is urging anyone with information - particularly anyone who was at Fishmongers' Hall - to contact them.

Shock and disbelief at search site

Ben Perrin, BBC News Online Staffordshire

There is a general feeling of shock and disbelief here in Stafford, where a top floor flat is being searched.

Blue screens and forensic tents are outside the front of the semi-detached property within a 50m police cordon.

I've seen evidence bags being taken out of the house and the garden also appears to be part of the search.

The property is believed to be privately-owned and used, in part, as a halfway house. Local residents have told me it has a high turnover of tenants and Khan had only been living there for about six months.