Hundreds have attended a service at Southwark Cathedral for two people killed in the London Bridge attack.

Cambridge University graduate Jack Merritt and a woman, who has not yet been named, were both fatally stabbed by attacker Usman Khan on Friday.

Three other people were injured in the attack. Two remain in hospital while one has been discharged.

The Dean of Southwark Cathedral, the Very Revd Andrew Nunn, said many people were struggling with what happened.

He described the latest attack as "déjà vu" after eight people were killed in a terror attack in nearby Borough Market in June 2017.

On Friday, Southwark Cathedral was put into lockdown as people ran away from London Bridge - where Khan was wrestled to the ground by members of the public and later shot dead by police.

As crowds ran towards the cathedral, Mr Nunn said he "wondered what an earth was going on", adding that it brought back memories of the earlier attack two years ago, which left eight dead and 48 injured.

Image caption The Dean of Southwark Cathedral said Friday's attack brought back memories of the London Bridge terror attack in 2017

He described "that sense of déjà vu, and then realising that déjà vu passes very quickly and this, in fact, was reality again".

"I think what it revealed to me is that the second time around can really, really hurt - so I think that's what people are finding at the moment."

Image caption Prayers were held for the victims of the London Bridge attack

Speaking at the service, Mr Nunn said "memories have been stirred and wounds have been re-opened".

He added: "What seemed to have been put to the back of people's minds has now been brought to the fore.

"There will be people around here who will feel fearful, people who would perhaps be anywhere other than here. Others who just want life to be normal.

"We have to stand with them. We have to help bear their pain but also speak to that pain with words of hope."

'Selfless bravery'

Mr Nunn praised the bravery of the people who confronted Khan as he carried out his attack.

"The actions of evil people can have a terrible impact on our lives, but these people are few in number compared to the good people we see all around us

"Every event of this nature produces stories of such selfless acts of bravery."

Image caption London Bridge has been completely cordoned off since Friday's fatal attack

London Bridge remains cordoned off while forensic officers continue to search the scene where Khan carried out his attack and was killed.

Khan, 28, a convicted terrorist, launched the attack inside Fishmongers' Hall, where he was one of dozens of students and offenders attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation.

The attack then continued onto London Bridge itself.

'Expert care'

Dr Vin Diwaker, medical director for the NHS in London, gave an update on the conditions of the three people who were injured in the attack.

He said: "One of the people injured in the London Bridge incident has now been able to return home.

"Two people remain in a stable condition and continue to receive expert care in hospital."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Two people were killed in the attack and another three were injured

This latest attack comes after the UK's terrorism threat level was downgraded on 4 November from "severe" to "substantial", meaning that attacks were thought to be "likely" rather than "highly likely".

The terror threat level is reviewed every six months by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which makes recommendations independent of government.