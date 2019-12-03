If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Man held over fatal hit-and-run crash at school

Counsellors will be on-hand to speak to children at a school in Essex after a pupil was killed in a hit-and-run incident police describe as "truly shocking". Officers are questioning a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Debden Park High School head teacher Helen Gascoyne, said she was "devastated" to confirm the 12-year-old boy who died was one of her students. Two boys aged 15 and one aged 13, a 16-year-old girl and a woman, 53, were also hurt in the crash. Police are appealing for dash-cam footage and trying to trace a silver Ford KA "likely to have damage to [its] front".

Johnson to call for unity at Nato summit

It is supposed to be a celebration of what some dub "the most successful military alliance in history" on its 70th anniversary. But such are the tensions within Nato as leaders prepare to gather in London, Boris Johnson is expected to make a call for unity among the 29-nation bloc. A row between France - whose president has described the alliance as "brain dead" - and Turkey, over actions in Syria, threatens to overshadow the event. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained European members are not contributing enough funding to the alliance. Our defence correspondent Jonathan Marcus says the two-day meeting offers leaders a chance to get back to strategy.

President Trump's attendance has prompted Jeremy Corbyn to write demanding "urgent clarity that our NHS is genuinely off the table" in negotiations over any post-Brexit US-UK trade deal. The Conservative manifesto states neither the price paid for drugs nor NHS services would be at stake in post-Brexit trade discussions with the US. But the Labour leader points to leaked documents showing the US requested "total market access" to UK public services as a "baseline". SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is calling for an NHS Protection Bill to exclude the health service from trade talks and says Mr Trump is "desperate to charge the NHS more" for pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson wants Mr Johnson to use discussions with Mr Trump on the sidelines of the Nato summit to seek protections for British farmers and consumers.

Prince Andrew must testify says Epstein accusers' lawyer

Another documentary has thrown up questions for the Duke of York. It has emerged five women who accuse Jeffrey Epstein of abusing them say Prince Andrew witnessed how people were given massages at the late sex offender's homes. The lawyer for the women has told BBC Panorama he plans to serve subpoenas to force the prince to testify as a witness on the basis he could have important information about sex trafficking. The prince says he did not witness or suspect any suspicious behaviour during visits to Mr Epstein's homes. Panorama also heard from the woman who says she was brought to Britain aged 17 to have sex with the prince. Virginia Giuffre claims Epstein's girlfriend told her she had to "do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick". Buckingham Palace responds: "It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

'Men don't like the fact I'm helping women wise up'

By Natasha Preskey, BBC Three

Whether she's in a club or buying tampons, 29-year-old Dami Oloniskin is never far from someone who wants her to overhaul their dating life."I'm just like 'Listen, I'm off the clock right now!' laughs the blogger, known to her fans as Oloni. "Yesterday, I went to the pharmacy, and I quickly did a toiletry shop and this girl was just like 'Are you Oloni?'"

Oloni is the agony aunt for the influencer age, with more than 200,000 followers across Instagram and Twitter, a podcast and now a TV series. "A lot of guys are intimidated by the fact that I have access to women," she tells me. "I think that they don't like the fact that I'm helping them become wiser, and make better decisions sexually, romantically as well."

Read the full story

What the papers say

Comments from the father of London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt feature on some front pages, as papers report from the vigil for the 25-year-old and Saskia Jones, 23, who died in Friday's attack. Mr Merritt's father, David, writes in the Guardian his son would be "livid" at his death being "used to further an agenda of hate". "Extinguish hatred with his kindness," is the Daily Express's take on the story. Other papers lead on the BBC Panorama interview with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was brought to London to have sex with Prince Andrew. The Daily Mail calls it a "new TV humiliation" for the prince, who denies any form of sexual contact or relationship with her and says any claim to the contrary is false.

Lookahead

16:00 Stop the War Coalition and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament members assemble in London's Trafalgar Square ahead of a "No to Trump - No to Nato" march to Buckingham Palace.

21:45 The winner of art's Turner Prize to be announced at a ceremony at Dreamland vintage amusement park in Margate.

On this day

1989 The leaders of the two world superpowers, the USA and the USSR, declare an end to the Cold War after two days of storm-lashed talks at the Malta summit.

