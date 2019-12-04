Matt Baker to stand down as One Show presenter

Matt Baker has announced that he is leaving The One Show after nine years.

Baker, 41, who will step down in spring, shared the news on Wednesday's episode of the BBC One show.

In a statement, he said the programme had been "brilliant" at showcasing the "eclectic mix of Britain".

He said he was excited about new opportunities - "but most of all I'm looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed".

Baker, who has presented The One Show alongside Alex Jones, will continue to present the BBC's Countryfile and sports coverage.

He said: "I've loved that The One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

"It's been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need.

"I'd like to thank all those I've worked with over the years and especially you, the viewer, for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa."

The former Blue Peter presenter joined The One Show on a permanent basis in February 2011, months after coming second in 2010's Strictly Come Dancing series. He replaced comedian Jason Manford.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said Baker's "warmth and wit have helped to create many magical moments on the sofa".

"He has a great connection with BBC One viewers and will continue to play an important role on the channel on Sunday nights in Countryfile and with BBC Sport on our gymnastics coverage," she added.