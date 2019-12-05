Image copyright Getty Images

British travellers face cancellations, delays and disruption getting to and from France during the next five days due to a general strike in the country.

Industrial action over planned pension reforms is expected to cause problems for trains, airlines and French roads.

Eurostar has cancelled 90 services, while EasyJet has cancelled 70 flights and BA has cancelled more than a dozen.

The Foreign Office has said journeys to the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany could also be affected.

It has urged travellers to check with operators before beginning their journey.

How are flights affected?

Easyjet, British Airways and Ryanair have cancelled a number of flights to and from France.

Easyjet said 70 flights flying in and out of the UK have been cancelled, and it expects other flights to experience delays. It has urged passengers to use its online flight tracker to check the status of their flight

British Airways said more than a dozen flights have been cancelled but it hopes to use larger aircraft on other services to help those affected

Ryanair said passengers whose flights have been affected have been told via email or text message

said passengers whose flights have been affected have been told via email or text message Air France said around 30% of its domestic flights would be cancelled.

How about Eurostar and EuroTunnel?

The Eiffel Tower was shrouded in fog on Thursday morning as bosses warned tourists to delay their visit if possible

Eurostar has warned that it will run a reduced timetable until 10 December - with no tickets expected to be on sale until then.

A list of cancelled services is on its website and passengers have been advised to check if their service will be running.

The company cancelled 20 out of 48 services between London and Paris on Thursday.

The operator, which runs services between London St Pancras and Paris Garde du Nord, has said it expects abut 90 services to be cancelled during the strike.

EuroTunnel said it "does not foresee disruption" on its service between Folkestone and Calais.

What about ferry crossings?

P&O Ferries, which operates services between Dover and Calais, has said that it expects "potential disruption" to its sailing schedule on Thursday.

Are Paris tourist attractions affected?

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has warned tourists to delay their visit if possible, because of concerns the strike will disrupt access to the monument.

The Louvre museum said some of its viewing rooms may be closed.

Hotels across Paris have also reported a higher than normal level of cancellations ahead of the strike.