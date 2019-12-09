If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Volcano erupts in New Zealand

Details are still emerging but at least one person is dead and up to 20 have been injured - some critically - after the eruption of a volcano on an island in New Zealand. More than 20 people are unaccounted for, police say. White Island is a popular with day trippers and a live video feed of the crater showed tourists walking inside the volcano's rim before the eruption at about 2:11pm local time (01:11 GMT). Police say 23 people were evacuated from the volcano, off the coast of New Zealand's North Island.

Michael Schade was leaving by tourist boat when he filmed the thick plume of ash and smoke from the mountain, also known as Whakaari. "Someone pointed it out. I was basically just shocked. The boat turned back and we grabbed some people that were waiting on the pier." The country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, says: "There will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who have loved ones at the island at that time and I can assure them police are doing everything they can."

Parties hammer home election messages

A Labour government would deliver a Budget to "end austerity" in its first 100 days, John McDonnell will promise, as parties begin making final pitches for votes in Thursday's election. The shadow chancellor will vow to get "money moving out of Whitehall and the City" if Labour win the election and set out plans for "democratic control" of newly nationalised water and energy firms. You can see what happened when BBC Radio 4 brought together Mr McDonnell and billionaire businessman and philanthropist John Caudwell.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, will visit four Brexit-voting Labour-held seats in Humberside and north-east England, where he is expected to tell voters they have been "let down" by Labour having "delayed" and "denied" Brexit. The Conservative leader will also travel to south-west England to warn against voting for the Lib Dems, who say they have legislation "ready to go" to pave the way for another referendum on EU membership. Leader Jo Swinson takes part in a BBC Radio 5 Live and News Channel phone in later.

In other election coverage:

'Perfect' Scotch whisky collection could be worth £8m

It is the result of a lifetime's passion and enough to drive to distraction those who love a fireside dram. The collection of more than 3,900 bottles of primarily single malt Scotch whisky built by the late American businessman Richard Gooding contains several from lost distilleries, such as Stromness and Dallas Dhu. It is described as "the most extensive private collection we have seen in terms of the completeness of representation of 20th Century Scottish distilleries" by Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer. The online auction specialist says it could reach between £7m and £8m when sold by Mr Gooding's family next year.

Should children watch toy unboxing videos?

By Charlie Jones, BBC News

For nine-year-old Verity, unboxing videos have been a great way to work out which toys she really wants this Christmas. In these videos, children, or in some cases just a pair of hands, take toys out of their packaging and play with them. "It gives you more information than just seeing an advert... they show you how it works," she says.

The toy unboxing craze took off in the US in 2015, when four-year-old Ryan Kaji started making videos. Ryan was the highest paid YouTube star of last year, when he earned more than £17m. Emma Worrollo, who has two children and writes about child culture and play, believes this type of content can be addictive. "The experience is hypnotic and many parents report a negative impact on behaviour when young children view this type of content."

What the papers say

Several papers report Boris Johnson targeting Leave voters in a "blitz" on Labour heartlands. The Times and Daily Telegraph say the Conservative leader will tell people they are victims of a "great betrayal" by Jeremy Corbyn. The Daily Express carries a message from the prime minister telling readers it is their "last chance to save Brexit". The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, describes a picture of four-year-old boy with suspected pneumonia sleeping on a hospital floor as "a grim snapshot of the crisis gripping the NHS after a decade of Tory cuts". NHS England is being accused of "covering up" the number of people waiting 12 hours or more in hospitals, says the i.

