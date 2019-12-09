Axed BBC Christmas tree 'to be replaced soon'

A Christmas tree that was chopped down outside the BBC's Broadcasting House this weekend "will be replaced soon", the corporation has said.

The 7m (20ft) tree was installed outside the corporation's London offices on 30 November.

However, staff pictured the tree being destroyed by workers on Saturday.

A BBC spokesman said the tree was removed "due to activity on the piazza" outside the building in the week ahead of the general election.

A number of outdoor broadcasts are made in the square outside Broadcasting House - including live music performances for weekday programme, The One Show.

Broadcasting House will also feature on election night, with the exit poll - and eventually the election result - set to be projected on to it after polls close on 12 December.

BBC Africa editor Will Ross posted a picture of the tree being chopped up branch-by-branch, suggesting the tree "has had a traumatic day at the barbers".

An artificial tree has also been installed inside the building's main foyer, featuring similar red and gold decorations which appeared on the original.