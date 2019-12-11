Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saskia Jones wanted "to help the world"

A woman who was stabbed to death in the London Bridge attack was a "brilliant, caring daughter", her family have said.

Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon, and Jack Merritt, 25, were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan as they attended a prisoner rehabilitation event in the City on 29 November.

In a statement, Ms Jones's family said the "huge number of messages of support" they have received showed how she had "touched so many lives".

Khan, 28, was shot dead by police.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Saskia Jones was applying to become a police officer

The family of Ms Jones, from Stratford-upon-Avon, said they were "very grateful for the huge number of messages of support" from family, friends and strangers since the attack.

"Their thoughts are very much appreciated," they added.

"It has been made very clear that Saskia is held in the highest esteem by many people and that she had touched so many lives in a short time."

Cambridge University graduate, Ms Jones, had applied to be a police officer before she was killed.

A memorial service "to celebrate Saskia's life" will be held in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday, 20 December, the statement added.

A donations page has been set up by the family to raise money for Ms Jones's "favourite charity", the Warwickshire Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.