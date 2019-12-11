Naturalist and presenter David Bellamy dies at 86

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Conservationist David Bellamy died on Wednesday, the foundation he formed said

Naturalist and broadcaster David Bellamy has died aged 86, the Conservation Foundation he formed says.

London-born Bellamy, who became a household name as a TV personality, scientist and conservationist, died on Wednesday, according to the foundation.

His colleague, David Shreeve, described him as a "larger-than-life character" who "inspired a whole generation".

In later life Bellamy, who lived in County Durham, attracted criticism for dismissing global warming.

In 2004 he described it as "poppycock" - a stance which he later said cost him his TV career.

Bellamy worked as a factory worker and a plumber before embarking on his broadcasting career.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said Bellamy was a "brilliant naturalist, broadcaster & character"

He gained public recognition for his work as an environmental consultant over the Torrey Canyon oil spill, when a tanker was shipwrecked off the coast of Cornwall in 1967.

He went on to present programmes such as Don't Ask Me, Bellamy On Botany, Bellamy's Britain, Bellamy's Europe and Bellamy's Backyard Safari.

In 1979 he won Bafta's Richard Dimbleby Award.

His distinctive voice also inspireed comedian Sir Lenny Henry's catchphrase "grapple me grapenuts".

Well-known figures have paid tribute to Bellamy, including comedy writer and fellow broadcaster Danny Baker, who described him as a "truly brilliant and canny broadcaster".

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said Bellamy was a "brilliant naturalist, broadcaster & character", in a tribute posted on Twitter.

And actor David Morrissey tweeted that Bellamy "cared about nature and our environment deeply."

Former England footballer Stan Collymore called him a "childhood icon", adding that he "learnt about botany and shrubs and trees as a kid because of this man's love and infectious enthusiasm."

Bellamy's wife Rosemary, with whom he had five children, died last year.