UK tourist 'shot dead' in robbery in Argentina

A British tourist was killed and another injured when they were shot during a suspected robbery in Buenos Aires, according to local media.

The two men were reportedly taken to hospital after the attack outside a hotel in the Argentinian capital.

A 35-year-old shot in the chest died, while a 28-year-old suffered a thigh wound, the A24 news channel reports.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of two British men after an incident in Buenos Aires.

The men are said to have been hurt in a struggle as they were targeted by motorcycle robbers near the entrance to the Faena Art Hotel, in the waterfront Puerto Madero district of Buenos Aires, at about 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are supporting the family of two British men following an incident in Buenos Aires, and are in contact with the local authorities there."

More than 111,000 British nationals visited Argentina in 2018, according to the Foreign Office, which said most visits are "trouble-free".

But tourists are warned to be alert to street crime, including armed robberies, and advised to hand over cash and valuables without resistance.