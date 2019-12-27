More than 1,000 people have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are some of the better-known names.

Olivia Newton-John

Occupation: Actress and singer, star of Grease

Honour: Damehood for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment

Quote: "I am extremely excited, honoured and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me.

"As a girl born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British ancestry and so appreciative to be recognised in this way by the United Kingdom."

Nadiya Hussain

Occupation: TV cook

Honour: MBE for services to broadcasting and the culinary arts

Ben Stokes

Occupation: England cricketer, World Cup and BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner

Honour: OBE for services to cricket

Sir Elton John

Occupation: Singer and composer

Honour: Companion of Honour for services to music and charity

Ainsley Harriott

Occupation: TV chef

Honour: MBE for services to broadcasting and the culinary arts

Quote: "When I was first told about it, I immediately thought about my dear late mum - which really choked me up, because I know how proud she would have been.

"Her boy's proud too - it's a great honour for me and for everyone who has helped me on my way."

Rose Tremain

Occupation: Author - Orange and Whitbread prize winner

Honour: Damehood for services to writing

Jill Scott

Occupation: England footballer

Honour: MBE for services to women's football

Quote: "There's been tough times - I remember going away on an England camp when I was 14, and I never got selected then for four years.

"It was really difficult because a couple of my teammates were being picked.

"Standing here now, I think I've got 146 caps for England, so I'm glad I made that decision not to quit."

Gabby Logan

Occupation: Broadcaster

Honour: MBE for services to sports broadcasting and promoting women in sport

Baroness Floella Benjamin

Occupation: Actress, broadcaster and peer

Honour: Damehood for services to charity

Quote: "I am buzzing with excitement like a little girl. I just feel so happy and thrilled, and honoured and privileged to be able to accept this honour.

"For the last 40 years, I believed that you have to give back and you have to try and think about other people as much as you can because when I came to Britain, aged 10, I had a pretty tough time, people told me to go back, they didn't want me here.

"And I realised that I was worthy because my parents kept telling me that."

Roger Taylor

Occupation: Drummer in Queen

Honour: OBE for services to music

Steve McQueen

Occupation: Artist and film director - Turner Prize winner. Won Academy Award for 12 Years a Slave

Honour: Knighthood for services to art and film

Sam Mendes

Occupation: Theatre and film director - Olivier and Bafta award winner, Academy Award for American Beauty

Honour: Knighthood for services to drama

Quote: "I'm amazed, delighted and extremely proud. I have stood on the shoulders of so many collaborators and colleagues over the last 30 years - actors, writers, designers, producers, technicians - to whom I owe a huge debt of gratitude. I would not be receiving this honour without them."

Jade Jones

Occupation: Taekwondo fighter, world champion, double Olympic gold medallist

Honour: OBE for services to taekwondo and sport

