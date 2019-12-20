Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May

The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip travelled from the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday morning.

In a statement, the palace said it was for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition on the advice of Prince Philip's doctor.

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

The duke, 98, retired from public life in August 2017.

He spent decades supporting the Queen and attending events for his own charities and organisations.

Since retiring from official solo royal duties, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at events and church services.

The duke has not been seen in public since attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May.

In the statement, the palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

The duke walked into hospital, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said. He is expected to remain there for a few days.

It comes as the Queen arrived at her Sandringham Estate on Friday for the start of her Christmas break.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Queen will be spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate

She was pictured stepping off the royal train at King's Lynn railway station.

Last Christmas, Prince Philip missed the royals' traditional Christmas Day trip to church but was said to be in good health.

In February, it was announced the duke had given up his driving licence. It came after he was involved in a car crash with another vehicle near the Sandringham Estate.