Image copyright Dominic Lipinski/PA Media Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie, in May

Baby Archie has made his first appearance on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's annual Christmas card.

A black and white photograph shows the seven-month-old crawling towards the camera, while his parents smile in the background.

The message reads: "Merry Christmas and a happy new year... from our family to yours".

The greeting was emailed to friends and colleagues on Monday, although hard copies were sent to family.

Harry and Meghan revealed their greeting via the Queen's Commonwealth Trust Twitter account.

The couple are taking a break from royal duties and are spending some time in Canada with their son, born in May.

In September, they revealed during their tour of southern Africa that they were struggling with media attention

Meanwhile the Queen will use her Christmas Day message to say 2019 has been "quite bumpy", following a year of intense political division and a number of personal events affecting the Royal Family.