Image copyright Google Image caption The resort said it was assisting the authorities with the investigation into the deaths

Three members of a British family are reported to have drowned at a holiday resort on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

They were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola, a statement from the owners said.

It has been reported that a nine-year-old girl got into difficulties in the water and her brother and father attempted to rescue her.

CLC World Resorts and Hotels said it was assisting the authorities.

It said first response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The resort is near the town of Fuengirola

"Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on 24th December 2019," it said.

"The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

"We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses, and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time."

