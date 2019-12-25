Image copyright PA Media

The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend a church service in Sandringham later, following the Duke of Edinburgh's return from hospital.

The duke came back to Norfolk on Christmas Eve following a four-night stay at the King Edward VII's hospital.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to attend the annual Christmas church gathering for the first time.

The service comes ahead of the Queen's Christmas Day message in which she will describe 2019 as "quite bumpy".

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital last Friday on the advice of his doctor.

The 98-year-old was treated as a precaution for a "pre-existing condition".

The duke did not attend the Christmas Day church service in 2018 and it is not known if he will do so this year.

BBC news correspondent Charlotte Gallagher, who is in Sandringham, said it was believed Prince Andrew would be at the service, following controversy surrounding his ties to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which saw him step back from royal duties last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend this year's church service as they are in Canada taking a break from royal duties with their son Archie.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photograph showing the duke kissing his youngest son, Louis, alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The picture was posted by Kensington Palace on Twitter with the message: "Merry Christmas to all our followers!"

In her traditional message to the UK and Commonwealth, broadcast on BBC One and Radio 4 at 15:00 GMT on Christmas Day, the Queen will say the path is never "smooth" but "small steps" can heal divisions.

It is a choice of words which BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell says "will inevitably prompt speculation about what it is that she's referring to".

The head of state - who is publicly neutral on political matters - will also use her message to highlight the 75th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings.

She will reflect on how former "sworn enemies" joined together in friendly commemorations to mark the milestone this year.