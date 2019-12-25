Image copyright Reuters Image caption The sprawling Club La Costa World resort has several pools

Police in Spain have launched an investigation after a man and his two children drowned at a resort on the Costa del Sol.

They were found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Christmas Eve at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola.

It has been reported that a nine-year-old British girl got into difficulties in the water and her father and 16-year-old brother tried to rescue her.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting a British woman in Spain.

The father and daughter were both British while the brother was American, it is understood.

The owners of Club La Costa World offered "heartfelt condolences" to the family after the deaths and said it was helping authorities with their investigation.

Local journalist Fernando Torres told the BBC it was a shocking scene.

"The resort workers heard the screaming and they tried to do CPR (resuscitation) as well, but they couldn't help them," he said.

"Then the emergency doctors came and they tried for 30-35 minutes, but they couldn't revive them."

