Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than a third of all homicides in the UK in 2019 were as a result of a fatal stabbing

The number of people killed across the UK fell in 2019 for the first time in five years, BBC research suggests.

In total, 650 people were killed in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland last year - down from the 774 homicides in 2018, police figures show.

Despite the drop, homicides in London rose for a third successive calendar year - to the highest level since 2008.

It comes a week after the Home Secretary gave 18 police forces an extra £35m to combat violence.

Throughout 2019, the BBC recorded details of murder and manslaughter investigations launched by the 46 UK police forces.

Homicide figures fell for 26 of those forces while five recorded the same figure as in 2018.

In London - one of the areas to see a notable increase and where the number of killings was highest - the Metropolitan Police launched 149 homicide investigations.

The British Transport Police led three murder investigations on the London Underground network and Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were both stabbed to death in the City of London on 29 November.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

Can't see the map? Tap or click here

It meant the overall figure for London for 2019 rose to its highest level since 2008, when there were 154 killings.

The Met Police said tackling violence remained a top priority, adding that it had anti-knife crime plans specific to boroughs and aimed to have more than 32,000 officers by summer 2020 - which would represent a 7% increase on the 29,924 officers the Met had in April 2018.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Arsenal fan Tashan Daniel was stabbed to death at Hillingdon Tube station

Commander Jane Connors said: "We know that drug dealing is inextricably linked with a high proportion of the violence seen on our streets.

"Therefore, we will continue to target those who, for the sole purpose of financial gain, exploit children and target the most vulnerable within our communities.

"However, the causes of violence are complex and police cannot solve it alone.

"Solutions will require a holistic and sustainable approach that will involve a range of action from government, education, health, social services, housing, youth services and the public."

According to BBC research, the majority of UK police forces saw a fall in homicides compared with 2018.

West Midlands Police said the number fell from 51 in 2018 to 39 last year; while homicides in Greater Manchester were down from 64 to 39.

In Merseyside the homicide level halved, down from 21 to 10, while West Yorkshire Police launched 21 homicide investigations in 2019 compared with 39 in 2018.

Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Ian Critchley said this was down to a "relentless suppression" of serious organised crime and also reducing the number of domestic violence killings.

"At the other end, it is about stopping young people getting into crime in the first place," he said.

"We will target relentlessly people who feel they can control what is taking place in order to obtain money and use bullying, cowardly tactics to groom young people to carry knives and firearms."

Elsewhere in England, Essex saw a notable increase from 13 homicides in 2018 to 54 homicides last year - but the figure does include the 39 Vietnamese nationals which were found in the back of a lorry in Grays in October.

West Mercia, Devon and Cornwall, Sussex and Cheshire police forces all saw drops in homicides recorded in 2019 compared to the previous 12 months.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thirty nine bodies were found inside the trailer

South Wales Police, the largest force in Wales, saw a rise in homicides from ten in 2018 to 14 in 2019.

Det Ch Supt Jason Davies said it was the force's "priority to ensure perpetrators are apprehended quickly".

He added: "In relation to all 14 homicide investigations conducted in 2019, a total of 22 individuals have either been arrested, charged or convicted."

On 29 December, the Home Office announced an additional £35m for various so-called violence reduction units (VRU) to 18 police forces in England and Wales.

Home Secretary Pritti Patel said the VRUs "played a vital role in diverting young people away from crime".

Image caption In Wales in 2019 four police forces recorded 25 homicides - one higher than the previous year

Police Scotland, which provided figures for the year ending March 2019, said homicides were down 11% on the year before.

Northern Ireland saw 26 homicides - two more than 2018 - and PSNI's Det Supt Jason Murphy explained that many homicides in Northern Ireland were "complex" and had varied factors compared with other UK regions.

Det Supt Murphy, who is leading the murder investigation into the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee, said Northern Ireland had far more "terrorist-related" homicides than the rest of UK - but also fewer killings linked to county lines and organised crime.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ninety-five people were stabbed to death in London in 2019

In March three teenagers were crushed to death at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone, in December a man was charged with the murder of two people who were found dead in a flat in Belfast and in 2019 three cases were linked to paramilitaries.

The detection rate was above 80%, Det Supt Murphy added.

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are establishing a Royal Commission to ensure a fair justice system that works for the law-abiding majority and will strengthen protections for domestic abuse victims.

"We are also giving the police more powers to take dangerous weapons off our streets and are investing in early intervention projects and Violence Reduction Units to tackle the root causes of crime."

First 100 UK killings 2019 You can filter the list using the categories below. 100 homicides Brian Fox Dundee Brian Fox,62, died following an altercation at a taxi rank in Dundee city centre. He suffered a fatal head injury when he fell to the ground after being punched. Wes Reid, 20, was cleared of culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh. His co-accused Adam Valentine, 25, admitted assaulting Mr Fox, who was described as a peacemaker.

Charlotte Huggins Camberwell, south London Charlotte Huggins,33, died just a few hours after celebrating the start of the new year. She was stabbed in the back in her South London home by her jealous boyfriend, Michael Rolle. He was jailed for a minimum of 20 years. In a message posted on Facebook shortly before being attacked, Ms Huggins, who had a ten-year-old daughter, wished her friends and family a "healthy, happy 2019."

Jay Edmunds Kirton, Lincolnshire Jay Edmunds, 27, was described as "a vibrant, funny, beautiful, loving daughter and sister" by her family. She was killed in a house fire in Kirton, Lincolnshire that was deliberately started by her “vengeful” ex-boyfriend Ashley Martin, 32, who also died in the blaze. He stabbed Jay’s friend, Billy Hicks in the heart during the attack in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Billy Hicks Kirton, Lincolnshire Billy Hicks, 24, died in a house fire in Kirton, Lincolnshire that was deliberately started by Ashley Martin, 32, who had also stabbed him. Mr Hicks’ family said he was “a very loving and caring person.” An inquest heard how “vengeful” Martin also killed his ex-girlfriend Jay Edmunds, 27, in the blaze, which started in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Tudor Simionov Central London Tudor Simionov, 33, was working as a doorman at a private New Year's Eve party in central London when he was fatally stabbed after a group of men tried to gate-crash. Adam Khalil 21, and Haroon Akram, 26, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter. A third defendant will be re-tried later this year. Mr Simionov had recently moved from Romania to start a new life in London.

David Capseed Old Swan, Liverpool David Capseed, 57, was “beaten and kicked to death” at a Salvation Army hostel in Liverpool by fellow-resident Michael McConville. The trial heard that McConville, who was a drug addict, thought that Mr Capseed had stolen money. He killed him in a “wholly unjustified and unnecessary punishment beating” and was jailed for a minimum of 16-and-a-half years. Mr Capseed was a “deeply loved and cherished father” to his three sons.

Lee Pomeroy Horsley, Surrey Lee Pomeroy, 51, was murdered while travelling on a train into London with his 14-year-old son. He had got into an argument with a fellow passenger who launched a “frenzied” attack, stabbing the IT consultant 18 times in 20 seconds. Darren Pencille, a paranoid schizophrenic with over a dozen previous convictions, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years. Mr Pomeroy’s widow, Svetlana said: "On Friday January 4 my life and that of my son changed forever. My husband of 18 years died in a sudden, violent and distressing way."

Simbiso Aretha Moula Rainham, East London Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, was found dead at her home in East London. Her husband Garikayo Moula, 51, who is believed to have killed her, had died from hanging. Ms Moula worked as a midwife at the Queen’s Hospital in Romford after moving with her husband from Zimbabwe.

Sarah Ashraf Tower Hamlets, East London Sarah Ashraf, 35, was choked to death by her brother, Khalid who was sentenced to a Hospital Order after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility. Ms Ashraf, who had a “heart of gold” according to her family, had gone to stay with her brother in Docklands, East London because she was concerned about his mental health. Ashraf told police he had been instructed to kill by Satan.

Jaden Moodie Leyton, East London Jaden Moodie, 14, was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in a drug turf war. Jaden had moved to London from Nottingham with his mother for a "new start" six months before he died. But he had been drawn into criminality and gangs. Ayoub Majdouline, 18, was convicted of murder.

Gavin Moon Washington, Tyne and Wear Gavin Moon, 31, was stabbed to death following a “heated row” in a flat in Tyne and Wear. Brian Goldsmith, 47, and Luc Barker, 28, who were convicted of murder, had stolen drugs from Mr Moon, who was described as “a much loved father.”

Przemyslaw Cierniak Boston, Lincolnshire Przemyslaw Cierniak,41 was stabbed multiple times in a car park in Boston, Lincolnshire after he asked to borrow £1 from friends. Dariusz Kaczkowski,33 and Mariusz Skiba,32 were jailed for life. During their trial, the jury heard the three men had gone down an alleyway in the town centre intending to take amphetamine and drink alcohol. Mr Cierniak came to the UK from Poland ten years ago.

Bashir Abdullah Lansdowne Court, Easton, Bristol Bashir Abdullah, 32, died after being stabbed at a block of flats in Bristol. His neighbour, Jamal Sheik-Mohammed pleaded guilty to manslaughter but has yet to be sentenced.

Asma Begum Tower Hamlets, East London Asma Begum, 31, was stabbed over 50 times by her gambling addict husband, Jalal Uddin in their East London home in an attack so ferocious that pieces of the blade broke off. The mother-of-three was described in a family statement as “loving, caring and always filled any room with laughter.” Uddin was jailed for a minimum of 19 years.

Leanne Unsworth Burnley, Lancashire Grandmother Leanne Unsworth, 40, was struck multiple times with a hammer in a “frenzied attack of the utmost intensity” at her home in Burnley, Lancashire by a man she had sought to help. Shaun Sanders, 40, who has paranoid schizophrenia, and had taken the drug, spice, was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time. He was given a hospital order after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of four years and 48 days.

Amy Griffiths Droitwich, Worcestershire Transgender woman Amy Griffiths, 51, was found with head and throat injuries at her flat in Droitwich. She was declared dead at the scene. Friends described her as “a hero” in the local LGBT community. Martin Saberi, 53, who denies murder, will face trial later this year.

Christy Walshe Southend, Essex Christy Walsh, 40, was shot in the face at point blank range by her jealous partner, Michael Strudwick, 33, at her Southend flat. After pleading guilty to murder, Strudwick was jailed for a minimum of 26 years and 25 days. In a statement Ms Walshe’s mother Jacqueline Stead said: “The thoughts of my daughters last moments, how scared she must have been seeing the gun pointed at her, haunt me.”

Alison Hunt Swinton, Greater Manchester Manchester mum Alison Hunt, 42, was the victim of a knife attack on “a defenceless woman at the front door of her own home” while her 16-year old daughter was asleep upstairs. The trial judge told her killer, Vernon Holmes, 47, it was a “grotesque attempt to assert your control over her” following the break-up of the couple’s relationship. Holmes was jailed for a minimum of 24 years and 185 days.

Tom Bell Balby, Doncaster Professional boxer Tom Bell, 21 was shot dead in a pub in Doncaster by drug dealer Scott Gocoul, 28. The trial judge said the killing arose out of a “long standing desire for revenge” by Gocoul, whom he jailed for a minimum of 33 years. Joseph Bennia, 30, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 17 years. The victim’s mother, Tracy Langley said: “When Tom was killed, I was killed as well.”

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas Northchurch Common, Hertfordshire Margory Villegas, 50, was strangled by her “jealous and obsessive “husband, who put her body into a suitcase and set fire to it before burying it in woods near their home in Hemel Hempstead. Ex-policeman Rodrigo Giraldo, 55, told police and his children that Margory had gone missing. He was jailed for at least 19 years. Appearing as a prosecution witness, the couple’s son, Julian Giraldo told the court his mum “gave her entire life for the family.”

Wayne Boylan Warrenpoint, County Down Father-of-two Wayne Boylan, 37, died after being shot in the head at a flat in Warrenpoint. Police say he was enjoying an evening at a friend's house when two masked men burst in and shot him, police said. A 21-year-old woman was also seriously injured and taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Frank Sinclair East Kilbride Frank Sinclair, 61, died following an alleged assault behind a community centre in East Kilbride. Prosecutors claim his head had been repeatedly stamped upon. A 16-year-old boy denies murder and will face trial later this year.

Casey Lea Taylor Little Lever, Bolton Three-year-old Casey Lea Taylor was found dead with her one-year-old sister, Darcey Grace Stevens, at their home in Little Lever. The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, 27, was also found. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls’ deaths. Casey Lea’s father, Liam Taylor, said Casey was “a beautiful little girl who was deeply loved by many.”

Darcey Grace Stevens Little Lever, Bolton One-year-old Darcey Grace Stevens was found dead with her three-year-old sister, Casey Lea Taylor, at their home in Little Lever. The body of their mother, Tiffany Stevens, 27, was also found. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girls’ deaths. Darcey’s father, Gary Eden said: “She will always live on through me.”

Mary Annie Sowerby Dearham, Cumbria Mary Annie Sowerby, known as Annie, was a “devoted wife” who filled her life with joy and happiness,” her family said. Ms Sowerby, 69, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and neck by her son as she watched TV. Lee Sowerby, 45, had a history of mental health issues. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed to a minimum of 11 years. His family said the death had been "devastating" and expressed "frustrations of failures at the hands of the mental health services".

Stephen O'Donnell HMP Risley, Warrington Prisoner Stephen O’Donnell, 33, was fatally stabbed with an “improvised weapon” by a fellow inmate following a row over a DVD player in HMP Risley, Cheshire. Prolific burglar Adrisse Gray, 24, admitted murder and was sentenced for a minimum of 18 years. The judge said "Mr O'Donnell may have been no angel, but he was a loving and cherished son, brother and father.”

Julie Webb Handsworth, Birmingham 44-year-old Julie Webb was found with serious head injuries at an address in Albert Road, Handsworth. She later died in hospital.

Ian Ogle East Belfast Ian Ogle, died after being stabbed and beaten in the street near his home. The father of two had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community in East Belfast. Three men will face trial in 2020.

Kamil Malysz Acton, West London Kamil Malysz, 34, was found dead in a flat in Acton, west London. Mr Malysz, who was a Polish national, had been stabbed. Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Patyrk Makuch, 34, who is believed to have travelled to Europe. A European Arrest Warrant has been obtained and his details circulated.

Nedim Bilgin Islington, north London Seventeen-year-old Nedim Bilgin died after being stabbed in the street in Islington. Speaking at the scene, Islington Councillor Paul Convery said the area had been blighted by tensions between gangs for years. Almost a year on from his slaying, no one has been charged with Nedim’s murder.

Michael Liddell Gloucester Michael Liddell, 35, was fatally stabbed by his 65-year-old mother, Joy Liddell at their Gloucester home following a row that was possibly fuelled by alcohol, an inquest heard. Mrs Liddell died in March from heart disease, four months before her murder trial was due to start.

Reece Ottaway Northampton Reece Ottaway, 23, was “repeatedly stabbed and left for dead” by a group of men who “smashed their way” into his flat. Northampton Crown Court heard Mr Ottaway was a cannabis dealer who was killed by men from a drugs gang. They had wanted to rob him of money and drugs. Mr Ottaway’s mother, Charlotte Marshall said “this was the cruellest act possible.” Four men were convicted of murder, a fifth was found guilty of manslaughter.

Mary Page Wolverhampton Mary Page, 68, was beaten to death with a cabinet door by her son during a row about her drinking at their home in Wolverhampton. Matthew Page, who had an autism spectrum disorder, went to bed afterwards. He confessed to the killing the next day and was later jailed for six years and eight months. His defence counsel said Mr Page was “shrivelled by guilt and remorse.”

Margaret Smythe Bolton Margaret Smythe, known as Maggie, was murdered by her ex-partner who then dismembered her body. Christopher Taylor, 40, who was a builder from Bolton, lured the bus station cleaner to a late-night meeting and killed her. Jailing him for a minimum of 24 years, the judge said Taylor’s actions were “grotesque, heartless and chilling.” Ms Smythe’s family said she was “a best friend to us all.”

Carl Thorpe Highgate, London Carl Thorpe, 46, died in a fire at a mental health centre in North London. Around 100 people were evacuated from the building, but Mr Thorpe died at the scene. Jordan Bramble, 21, has been charged with murder and will stand trial this year.

Jurijs Paramonovs Wisbech Jurijs Paramonovs, 46, was murdered by his housemate in a drunken row at his home in Wisbech. Oleg Titovs, 49, stabbed his friend through the heart after he “lost his self-control.” He was jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Mr Paramonovs, who had two children, settled in the UK from Latvia.

Lejean Richards Battersea, south London Lejean Richards, 19, was stabbed in the chest near his home in south London. He was working as a pizza delivery driver after a stint in prison, according to reports. Roger Reyes-Nieves, 18, was charged with murder but was found not guilty following a decision by the prosecution to offer no evidence against him and his brother, Roy.

Kevin Byrne Kirkcaldy Kevin Byrne was found dead at a house in Kirkcaldy after being stabbed six times in the neck. The 45-year-old had had his left leg amputated and used crutches. Leslie Fraser, 30, was convicted of murder and jailed for at least 20 years. The trial heard that the two men were drug users who had fallen out with each other. The victim’s family said : "Kevin was a loving son, father and brother".

Riley Holt Stafford Eight-year-old Riley Holt, was killed with three of his siblings - Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire. A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence have been released under investigation. Teachers described the youngsters as "bright, happy, loving and lively". An inquest will be held later this year.

Keegan Unitt Stafford Six-year-old Keegan Unitt was killed with three of his siblngs - Riley Holt, eight, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire. A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence have been released under investigation. Teachers described the youngsters as "bright, happy, loving and lively". An inquest will be held later this year.

Tilly Rose Unitt Stafford Four-year-old Tilly Rose Unitt was killed with three of her siblings - Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, and Olly Unitt, three - in a house fire. A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence have been released under investigation. Teachers described the youngsters as "bright, happy, loving and lively". An inquest will be held later this year.

Olly Unitt Stafford Three-year-old Olly Unitt was killed with three of his siblings: Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, and Tilly Rose Unitt, four, in a fire. A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence have been released under investigation. Teachers described the youngsters as "bright, happy, loving and lively". An inquest will be held later this year.

Malaki Watts Hythe Police were called by the ambulance service, who reported that they were dealing with a one-month-old baby boy who was seriously unwell. Malaki Watts was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died four days later. A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.

Rosie Darbyshire Preston Mother-of-one Rosie Darbyshire, 27, was subjected to a "brutal and sustained assault" by her boyfriend of one month during which she was “beaten beyond recognition.” Benjamin Topping, 25, struck Rosie fifty times with a crowbar. He was jailed for a minimum of 20 years. The victim’s family said: “we will try live our new reality and ensure that Rosie’s son lives a happy life.”

James Taylor Liverpool James Taylor was killed in what police believe was a “targeted attack.” The 34-year-old was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class. “Although he was a proud supporter of Liverpool Football Club, his life did really revolve around his children – four girls and two boys – his wife and wider family”, his family said. No one has been charged with his murder.

Joy Morgan Hatfield Student midwife Joy Morgan, 20, was murdered by fellow churchgoer Shofah-El Israel, 40 who was jailed for a minimum of 17 years. Ms Morgan was reported missing in February 2019. Her body was found in woodland ten months later. Joy’s mother, Carol Morgan described the Hertfordshire University student as her “shining light and my superstar.”

Anthony Richardson Newcastle Anthony Richardson, 46, was killed by a single punch from his friend, Thomas Brand during a row outside a pub in Newcastle. Brand, 45, was jailed for manslaughter for six years. The judge said: “We have a man in the grave and another behind bars and the families of both are left to pick up the pieces and for no reason other than one moment of aggression.” The men had become friends while staying at a hostel in the city.

Aliny Mendes Ewell, Surrey Aliny Mendes, 39, was fatally stabbed by her estranged husband as she went to collect their children from school. She was holding her three-year-old daughter’s hand when she was attacked. Ricardo Godinho, 41, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years and was told by the judge : “You left your daughter watching her mother die.” Aliny was described by her family as an “intelligent, happy, caring woman.”

Pat Ward Clogher, County Tyrone Pat Ward’s body was found in an alleyway. Mr Ward, 30, who was a member of the travelling community and a father of four, was a boxer. His friend Niall Cox, 23, and Karen McDonald, 33, are charged with murder.

Dennis Anderson East Dulwich, south London Dennis Anderson, 39, was fatally stabbed following a row over a cigarette in an off-licence. Jahmel Riley, 25, used a “Rambo-style” hunting knife to slash Mr Anderson in the neck. Jailing him for 23-and-a-half years, the judge said: “What might otherwise have been just a verbal disagreement becomes a murder case because the defendant was carrying that terrible weapon.”

Wesley Adyinka Maidstone Wesley Adyinka 37, was fatally stabbed during what prosecutors allege was a turf war for control of the drugs market in Maidstone by rival county line gangs. Four men deny murder and are currently on trial.

John Methley Rotherham John Methley, 39, was found unconscious with head injuries in the street and died six days later in hospital. He was the victim of a “targeted and violent” assault. Nafees Hussain, 20, was jailed for a minimum of 19 years for murder. Kyle Greenwood, 20, was found guilty of manslaughter. Two other men were jailed for assisting an offender.

Anthony Payne Exeter Anthony Payne, 80, was beaten to death with a rusty hammer in a “whirlwind of destruction” which saw twin brothers Roger and Richard Carter also killed. Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 28, was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. The court heard Lewis-Ranwell, a paranoid schizophrenic, was arrested and released by police twice in the lead-up to the killings.

Carl Hopkins Colchester Carl Hopkins, 49, was fatally stabbed during a fight in the centre of Colchester. His body was discovered by a dogwalker the following day. The trial heard that Mr Hopkins, who was homeless, had attempted to rob a drug dealer, who fought back. A 17-year-old boy was cleared of murder.

Rafal Michal Lyko Blantyre, South Lanarkshire Rafal Lyko, 36, was found dead in a burned-out stolen Mercedes two days after arriving in the Tayside area from Poland. No one has been charged in connection with his death. Mr Lyko had a partner and a young son in Poland.

Sarah Henshaw Leeds Social worker Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead in a flat in Leeds after being strangled by her ex-partner Kileo Mbega, 32, who then jumped from a city centre bridge. The teaching assistant survived but suffered multiple fractures and was later jailed for at least 15-years-and-ten months after pleading guilty to murder. The judge praised Miss Henshaw’s charity work, saying “one is truly humbled to see how much good one individual can do.”

Roger Carter Exeter Roger Carter, 84, was found dead with his twin brother Richard at a house in Exeter. Their deaths came one day after Anthony Payne, 80s was killed in the city. They were all bludgeoned to death in a “whirlwind of destruction.” Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 28, was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. The court heard Lewis-Ranwell, a paranoid schizophrenic, was arrested and released by police twice in the lead-up to the killings.

Richard Carter Exeter Richard Carter, 84, was found dead with his twin brother Roger at a house in Exeter. Their deaths came one day after Anthony Payne, 80s was killed in the city. They were all bludgeoned to death in a “whirlwind of destruction.” Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 28, was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. The court heard Lewis-Ranwell, a paranoid schizophrenic, was arrested and released by police twice in the lead-up to the killings.

Raymond Dixon Bury Raymond Dixon, 50, was beaten to death during a robbery at his home in what a court heard was a “cowardly plan to rob a vulnerable man.” Mr Dixon was a long-term drug addict with mental health problems. Edward Fitzgerald, 50, admitted murder and was jailed for at least 22 years.

Patrick Hill Coventry Patrick Hill, 22, was fatally stabbed during a row fuelled by alcohol. Mr Hill wanted to sell a stolen PlayStation to buy cocaine. Levi Whitmore-Wills, 19, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for seven years. He was described in court as “a young man who has a history of violence.”

Alan Wyatt Gillingham Alan Wyatt, 68, was found dead following a house fire at his home. Michael Bryant-McMurchie, 35, has been charged with murder and arson. He will stand trial later this year.

Dorothy Bowyer Buxworth, Derbyshire Dorothy Bowyer, 77, was fatally stabbed at her home by her grandson. William Blundsdon, 26, killed the family dog before attacking Mrs Bowyer in front of her husband. Blundsdon, who has a delusional disorder, had been living with his grandparents because his mother “could not cope.” He admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 10 years and four months.

David Phillips Neath David Phiillips, 76, was found dead at his home after reports of a disturbance. Thomas Carney, 28, is charged with murder and will stand trial in April.

Sidali Mohamed Birmingham Sixteen-year-old student Sidali Mohammed, was fatally stabbed outside his college with a 10-inch zombie knife bought through Instagram. Louai Ali, 17, was jailed for at least 19 years after being convicted of murder. His family said Sidali, known as Sid, had wanted to be an accountant.

Abdul Deghayes Brighton Abdul Deghayes, 22, was fatally stabbed eight times in the street. The jury in the trial of Daniel Macleod, 36, and Stephen Burns, 55, failed to reach a verdict. The pair will be retried in June 2020. Mr Deghayes was the brother of two British teenagers who were killed while fighting in Syria.

Bradley Matcham Drapery, Northampton Bradley Matcham, 24 was killed by a single punch thrown by a stranger during a row after a night of drinking. Mr Matcham had been out celebrating a promotion at work. His mother Sarah said he was “kind-hearted, dependable, intuitive and inspiring.” Arthur Billings, 19, was jailed for four years after admitting manslaughter.

Bright Akinleye Camden, London Bright Akinleye, 22, was stabbed in the leg during a row at a party in Euston. He staggered into a nearby luxury hotel and collapsed. Police and ambulance services were called but he died at the scene. Four men will stand trial later in 2020 accused of murder.

Cameron Wilkinson Wolverhampton Cameron Wilkinson, 26, was found dead in a street in Wolverhampton. He had reportedly been stabbed. No one has been charged with his murder.

David Hugh Murphy Glenwherry, Ballymena David Hugh Murphy, 52, was shot twice in the head at his home in rural County Antrim. He was described in court as a farmer and was due to stand trial for blackmail and threats to kill. Mr Murphy was reportedly a senior Loyalist. No one has been charged with his murder.

Brian Wieland Chingford, north London Brian Wieland, 69, was found dead at his home with multiple head injuries after emergency services were called to a house fire. Myrtella Williams, 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder but later died from burn injuries.

Abdullah Muhammad Small Heath, Birmingham Sixteen-year-old Abdullah Muhammad was walking in a park before attending prayers when he was fatally stabbed during a robbery. Demille Innis, 20, admitted murder and was jailed for a minimum of 29 years and six months. Amari Tulloch, 20, and Delero Walters, 18, were convicted of manslaughter. Abdullah’s family had moved to the UK from Belgium in 2010.

Glendon Spence Brixton, south London Glendon Spence, 23, was fatally stabbed in a south London youth club. Police do not know if he was the intended target of what they believe was a gang attack. Rishon Florant, 18, was jailed for at least 18 years for murder. Chibuzo Ukonu, also 18, will serve 14 years for manslaughter. Mr Spence had hoped to become a car mechanic.

Alasdair Forsyth Edinburgh Alasdair Forsyth, 67, was beaten to death in his home by three teenagers who were high on drugs. Keirin McMillan, 19, and two other boys who were 15 and 16 at the time, intended to rob Mr Forsyth. They left him with over 100 injuries. One of the youths had been freed on bail a month before the attack. They will be sentenced this month. The victim was described as a “well-respected” member of the community.

Courtney Valentine-Brown Southend Courtney Valentine-Brown, 36, was stabbed in the leg and later died in hospital. Three men and a woman are charged with his murder and are currently standing trial at Basildon Crown Court.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck Wood Green, north London Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, bled to death on the floor of a north London hair salon. He had been stabbed in a gangland killing “reminiscent of a Hollywood film”. The teenager was linked to a gang called the WGM, a court heard. Two men and three teenagers were convicted of murder and will be sentenced later this month.

Philip McMillan Holytown, North Lanarkshire Philip McMillan, 26, was stabbed through the heart in a row over a £40 debt. Former soldier Liam Donnelly, 26, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide under provocation. A court heard how Mr McMillan had supplied Donnelly with diazepam tablets on credit, leading to a disagreement which ended in violence. Donnelly will be sentenced later this month.

Phillip Rooney Leigh, Greater Manchester Phillip Rooney, 32, was found unresponsive at his home having been stabbed in the chest. He was killed by his friend Stephen Brocklehurst, 49, during a pub row over snooker. Mr Rooney was “witty, caring and had a heart of gold,” according to his family. Brocklehurst was jailed for at least 12 years after being convicted of murder.

Gary Cunningham Harborne, Birmingham Gary Cunningham, 29, was stabbed 12 times with a kitchen knife by his girlfriend. Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, 26, was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and jailed for 18 years. She had “consumed large quantities of alcohol” a court heard. Prosecutors said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple.

Paul Ackroyd Bradford Paul Ackroyd, 37 was found lying in the road near Bradford city centre. Police and paramedics were called but he died at the scene. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Connor Brown Sunderland Connor Brown, 18, was fatally stabbed in an alleyway on a night out with friends. Leighton Barrass, 20, was convicted of his murder and jailed for at least 20 years. Ally Gordon, 20, was sentenced for three years and six months after being found guilty of manslaughter. Mr Brown's family said the two killers had shown “little remorse.” His mother, Tanya, said their lives had been "devastated" and his death had "left a void that can never be repaired".

Firoz Pagarkar Batley Firoz Pagarkar, 46, was found dead in his bed with “catastrophic” brain injuries after being beaten with a hammer by his close friend, in a dispute over money. Abdul Kapade, 49, was jailed for a minimum of 14 years after being convicted of murder.

David Lopez-Fernandez Tower Hamlets, London David Lopez-Fernandez, 32, was stabbed by his housemate following a row over a haircut. Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia, 37, was convicted of murder and was jailed for a minimum of 17 years. The two men, both Spanish nationals, had been living in a squat in south London.

Hazrat Umar Birmingham Hazrat Umar, 18, was stabbed with a “Rambo-style” knife by a fellow student. Adam Muhammad, 17, “held a grudge” after Mr Umar “insulted and slapped him” a court heard. Muhammad was jailed for at least 14 years and three months after pleading guilty to murder part way through his trial.

Jodi Miller Leeds Jodi Miller, 21, was stabbed 15 times by a man who was pestering her for sex. Karar Ali Karar, 31, admitted murdering Miss Miller when she refused his advances. He was jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Che Morrison Ilford Che Morrison, 20, was fatally stabbed by a “knife-carrying thug” in a row about drugs outside Ilford train station. Drug dealer Florent Okende, 20, was jailed for at least 23 years after being found guilty of murder. He had left prison weeks earlier.

St John Lewis Bramley, Leeds St John Lewis was fatally stabbed by his friend after a row over a Facebook message. Dean Dagless, 48, confronted Mr Lewis outside his home. After attacking him, he was heard to say “I hope he bleeds to death.” He was jailed for at least 20 years after being convicted of murder. The judge said Mr Lewis was “obviously part of a big community and had many friends”.

Peter Flux Paignton Peter Flux, 74, was killed in a “cocaine-fuelled” stabbing by a neighbour. Faye Burford, 41, had taken the Class A drug before demanding money from the retired artist. She pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for at least 21 years. Mr Flux was a Buddhist elder who was described in court as “a deeply religious man”.

Lance Martin Normanton Lance Martin, 24, was fatally knifed in the back after a row in the street. Clara Butler, 22, was convicted of murder and jailed for at least 20 years for a “senseless act of violence”. A court heard that Mr Martin had been drunk at the time and his death “destroyed many lives, including those of his family and particularly his young son”.

Hollie Ashurst Wigan Toddler Hollie Ashurst was a “ray of sunshine”, according to her mother. The 14-month-old died in hospital as a result of head injuries – a day after medics were called to her home. Daniel Ashurst, 32, has been charged with murdering his daughter and will face trial in February 2020.

Anthony Welford Whitby, North Yorkshire Anthony Welford, 47, was the victim of a one-punch killing in an unprovoked attack outside a takeaway. Christopher Coakley, 28, had wrongly accused Mr Welford of shoving his girlfriend. He was jailed for eight years after admitting manslaughter.

Jodie Chesney Havering, London Seventeen-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the back as she sat with friends in the park. Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, and Arron Isaacs, 17, were both jailed for life after being convicted of murder. A court heard that the drug dealers had been looking to take revenge on rivals but had killed Jodie by mistake. She was an active Scout member, described as “one of our brightest and best”.

Yousef Makki Trafford Manchester Grammar School pupil Yousef Makki, 17, died after being stabbed in the chest. His friend, Joshua Molnar, 18, who can be named after an order protecting his anonymity was lifted, was cleared of murder and manslaughter but was sentenced to 16 months in youth custody after he admitted possessing the knife which inflicted the wound on Yousef. He also admitted perverting the course of justice. His mother said he “accepts responsibility for Yousef’s death in an act of self-defence”.

Jolia Bogdan Croydon Three-month-old Jolia Bogdan was smothered with a pillow by her mother, Kamila, 41, who admitted infanticide. Handing her a hospital order, the judge told Bogdan “your conduct towards Jolia was wholly due to your mental illness…Accordingly I have concluded that punishment is not merited in this case.”

Elize Stevens Hendon, north London Elize Stevens, 50, suffered 86 knife wounds in an attack by her partner, Ian Levy. He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 21 years. The judge said Levy was motivated by a “toxic mix of rage, self-pity and resentment”. A court heard Ms Stevens was “a wonderful mother and decent person, always willing to support others in need”.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux South-west London Film producer Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, was strangled by her ex-boyfriend who then buried her body in a shallow grave. Kirill Belorusov, 32, was jailed for at least 24 years after being convicted of murder. He was brought back to face trial in the UK after being arrested in Estonia. Laureline’s mother, Frederique Bertaux said “I would give anything to hear her happy moments, sad moments and to hear her say ‘mum, I love you.’”

David Martinez Leyton, east London David Martinez, 26, was a Spanish national who was fatally stabbed in his chest, back and legs inside an East London flat. Carlos Velez, 18, is charged with murder and will stand trial in 2020.

Mohamed Elmi Central London Mohamed Elmi, 37, was fatally stabbed by a “broken, bewildered and deeply troubled individual” on a “drug-taking binge” in Soho central London. Joe Gynane, 34, was jailed for at least 30 years after being convicted of murder. Mr Elmi had been a qualified plumber who wasn’t able to work because an assault years earlier had left him with a “traumatic brain injury”.

Luciano Dos Santos Almeida Oxford Luciano Dos Santos Almeida, 22, was knocked down by a car and stabbed multiple times by members of a rival drug gang in central Oxford. Welid Solomon, 25, and Michael Yemane, 20, were jailed for minimum terms of 26 years and 20 years respectively following their conviction for murder. Safeen Karimi, 27, will serve nine years for manslaughter.

Kamari Russell Ipswich Two-year-old Kamari Russell was found dead alongside his mother, Kia Russell, 19. A post-mortem test revealed he had sustained a compression of the neck. The boy’s death was being treated as murder, Suffolk police said but no-one else was directly involved.

Ayub Hassan West London Ayub Hassan, 17, was stabbed in the heart by a boy aged 15 in a county lines drugs row in an alley. The killing took place in front of a group of young people who refused to help the police investigation, a trial heard. Ayub’s mother, Siraad Aden, said his loss had “left my entire family heartbroken and shattered”. The killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained for at least 15 years. Back to top

About these figures

Information was supplied by police forces in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The list is comprised of manslaughter, murders and infanticides. These causes of death are categorised as homicides by the Office of National Statistics.

Figures are correct as of 8 January 2020 but may change as investigations progress and charges are brought or dropped.

Map and charts by Daniel Wainwright and Wesley Stephenson