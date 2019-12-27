Image copyright Facebook Image caption Gabriel Diya and his daughter Comfort died at a resort on the Costa del Sol

A mother whose husband and two children drowned in a resort swimming pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve has insisted all three knew how to swim.

Olubunmi Diya said her children went into the pool using the steps but were "dragged into the middle" and "could not get out".

Earlier, Spanish media reported another of Mrs Diya's daughters, who was unharmed, told police none of the three could swim.

But Mrs Diya said that was not true.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died in the pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola.

In a statement released to the media, Mrs Diya said: "I believe something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time.

"My husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling [children] while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help to assist my husband.

"By the time assistance came, the three of them were under the water."

A spokesman for the Spanish Civil Guard said divers retrieved Comfort's swimming hat from the pool pump but investigators had found nothing wrong with the pool, which has since reopened.

They also confirmed there were no lifeguards at the pool because it was so small it was "not necessary".

In a statement released on Thursday, the owners of Club La Costa World said the resort "continues to co-operate fully with the authorities investigating this appalling tragedy".

"We are doing everything possible to provide care and support to bereaved family members and to all our other guests," it added.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The sprawling Club La Costa World resort has several swimming pools

Paying tribute to her husband and children, Mrs Diya said she was "utterly heartbroken".

She added: "We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing.

"They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path.

"We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly."