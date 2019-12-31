Baby Archie and Prince Harry cuddle in new photo

Image copyright PA Media

Baby Archie is held by his beaming dad beside calm blue waters in a new photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to mark the new year.

The image of their seven-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, came at the end of an Instagram compilation summarising the couple's year.

The video flicks through photographs of their favourite moments of 2019 accompanied by Coldplay's hit Clocks.

The royals wish "health and continued happiness" in the video's caption.

It reads: "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

"We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year.

"We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

Image copyright PA Image caption Baby Archie was introduced to the world in May this year - two days after his birth

Image copyright PA

It has been an eventful year for the royal couple who married in May 2018.

Their son was born on 6 May and was introduced to the world two days later at a photocall in Windsor Castle's St George's Hall, with Meghan declaring: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

It has also been a year in which the couple launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter sent by the Duchess of Sussex to her father.

Later that month, the couple spoke about the challenges of royal life in an ITV documentary.